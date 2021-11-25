AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Bemil token (BEM) under the trading pair (BEM/USDT) on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Bemil is an entertainment game and app with play-to-earn features with the aim to create a world where people can have fun and make earnings simultaneously. Using Bemil, players can engage in battle modes with each other, create or join a clan, explore various mini game offerings, and explore various features of the platform’s ecosystem. Bemil currently has 15,000 active users and is growing its user base at a daily rate of 6 percent. Bemil is available to users in both the Apple and Google app stores.

The play-to-earn model featured in Bemil allows for expanded economic reward opportunities for players whilst also integrating low barriers to entry and a scalable ecosystem with strong community support. Players can earn crypto throughout gameplay by advancing through various levels, unlocking avatar abilities, and winning battles against their peers.

Bemil also integrates NFTs into gameplay through two tracks. Players can obtain NFT Heroes and NFT Weapons. These NFTs, when equipped, can increase a player’s skill level throughout the game.

The current in-game token, Becoin, will soon be replaced with BEM, the new native token for Bemil. BEM will be listed and available to the public on various exchanges and DEXs, including AscendEX, where users can trade their BEM for USDT and other trading pairs.

AscendEX is delighted to partner with digital asset gaming platforms such as Bemil to further support the growth of the play-to-earn ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem. To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

About Bemil

