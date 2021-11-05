AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Convergence token (CONV) under the trading pair CONV/USDT on AscendEX, Starting on Nov 5 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Convergence is the first AMM that makes private tokens interchangeable in the DeFi space by fractionalizing them using a single easy-to-use interface that is compatible with other DeFi protocols. Convergence enables originators to take advantage of DeFi protocol’s liquidity, while DeFi users can access tokens unavailable to them previously. Convergence Finance combines a lowered barrier to entry for investors with the liquidity, automation, and transparency features of DeFi offering exclusive investment opportunities and token exposure to all DeFi users.

Convergence Protocol aims to solve DeFi user problems by creating a robust ecosystem to provide access to quality projects and IDOs in a secure and compliant environment. They will achieve this utilizing infrastructure built on its native CONV tokens, enabling cross-chain compatibility to maximize liquidity across different chains so users can interact with projects and transact beyond the ERC20 standard.

Convergence Team has recently launched Moonlit, AMM on Moonriver Network. The expansion to Moonriver will eventually lead to a merge of Moonlit into Convergence to achieve cross-chain compatibility with the technical advantages and efficiency as a parachain on Polkadot to enjoy the convenience of full Ethereum compatibility. In terms of launchpad offerings, Convergence Team is seeking exclusive opportunities for its users. It will continue to line up new quality offerings in compliance with the changing regulatory landscape in the Blockchain space like NFT and GameFi.

In the long term, Convergence aims to become a cross-chain launchpad and AMM to provide exclusive opportunities and maximize liquidity across different chains. $CONV the native token can be staked for launchpad allocation premium pool access, staked to yield farm liquidity pool providing rewards in $CONV, used for future governance voting, and serves as a base token for cross-chain swaps.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Convergence

