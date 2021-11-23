AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of Stratos token (STOS) under the trading pair (STOS/USDT) on Nov 23 at 2 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the Stratos team will launch several limited-time promotional events, taking place between 2:00 a.m. UTC on Nov. 23 and 12:00 a.m. UTC on Nov. 30, 2021, offering users a chance to share STOS pooled rewards worth 80,000 USDT!

The Stratos ecosystem represents the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and a computation network. This network has been created for scaling blockchain processing capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustless, traceability, verifiability, privacy, and more.

Stratos uses Proof-of-Traffic algorithms to reward infrastructure participants and contributors in accordance with network traffic. At the same time, Stratos uses its own blockchain to measure the usage of computing resources (computation, storage, and network traffic), and uses Practical Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm (PBFT) to integrate the network Proof-of-Traffic consensus algorithm deeply, providing settlement services and related financial payment services for network providers and users in an efficient, fair and transparent manner.

The Stratos network is well positioned to support data storage and adoption for developers and users in this ever-expanding digital economy. They strive to make decentralized data adoption easier for the blockchain industry and Web 3.0.

STOS is the native token of the Stratos network that facilitates value circulation throughout the entire stratos ecosystem. The team behind Stratos have built enterprise-level data infrastructure and implemented a number of complex blockchain systems.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Stratos

