A DeFi Tokenization Platform for Content Creators

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of XCAD token (XCAD) under the pair USDT/XCAD on July 8 at 1 p.m. UTC. XCAD will be available for pre-staking immediately after it is listed on AscendEX. In celebration, AscendEX and the XCAD team will jointly launch two limited-time promotional events for a chance to win 80,000 USDT worth of pooled XCAD rewards!

The XCAD Network provides content creators a mechanism to monetize their work and influence by minting Creator Tokens available through unique NFT marketplaces. Fans can also buy packs containing “Moments” of creators’ careers that they can put up for auction on secondary markets. These Moments come in tiers based on their rarity – Gold, Silver, and Bronze. XCAD incentivizes viewers to hold creator tokens with various connection-based opportunities and giveaways like merchandise, exclusive NFTs, and voting rights on upcoming content.

Their native token XCAD powers the XCAD EcoSystem, Dex, Education Platform, and Plugins. The token is also used for staking and governance.

XCAD has created an opportunity to bridge the gap between the digital asset space and content creation using their network to empower users to engage with their favorite creators while offering content creators ample opportunities to monetize their work.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Xcad

The XCAD Network is the world’s first multi-channel monetization platform and NFT marketplace for YouTubers. It utilizes tokenization to help content creators and viewers earn more through their engagement. The XCAD ecosystem also hosts the E-learning platform, which has more than 80,000 current users.

With major YouTubers and influencers backing the Xcad Network, the next generation of content creators will be able to monetize their content and mint their own NFTs, while being rewarded for engagement and viewing of content.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: www.xcademytoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XcademyOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/xcademy