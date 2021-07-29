Amber Group, the leading crypto trading and technology firm, announced today it will be dedicating significant resources toward expanding its geographic reach across the globe to help support customers in over 140 different countries and regions. After reaching unicorn status with its latest $100 million fundraise, Amber Group boosted its pre-money valuation to $1 billion, 10x its previous Series A round. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing businesses, Amber Group is annualizing $500 million in revenues and has nearly tripled its team with 370 team members across the globe.

Founded in 2017, Amber Group services both institutions and individual investors. With a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver, Amber Group is one of Asia’s foremost crypto finance service providers active in principal algorithmic trading, electronic market-making, high-frequency trading, OTC trading, borrowing and lending, derivatives, and other structured products.

Earlier this year, Amber Group appointed partner, Annabelle Huang, to lead GlobalX Center, a strategic global expansion team established to grow the company’s institutional and retail product offerings in regions including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, North America, and more.

“To build a truly global platform and serve a diversified user pool, we need dedicated efforts within different geographies to deliver customized and relevant products and services to our users,” said Annabelle Huang, partner at Amber Group. “We are setting up a new Global X Center initiative to focus solely on expanding our overseas user base through localized strategies and offerings. This is a top priority for our team this year.”

Amber Group highlights opportunities that lie at the intersection of trading and financial technology. Active in the DeFi space as a liquidity provider and trader, the firm currently manages about $1.5 billion in AUM. In early Q3 2020, Amber Group launched their mobile app, ‘Amber App,’ to deliver an advanced suite of tools to assist users in achieving optimal investment returns on their investments. The launch has seen impressive user growth, with the number of registered users increasing four-fold since December 2020 to over 100,000. Amber App now supports nine languages including English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Turkish, and Russian.

“We pride ourselves in being a truly global and diverse organization,” said Michael Wu, Co-Founder, and CEO of Amber Group. “It is important for us to work with clients across the US and UK markets because of the value they bring to the financial market. In order to meet client demand, our team will continue expanding global operations while developing market solutions for leading crypto investors and companies.”

Focusing on crypto finance education has been key to reaching more users. Amber Group is collaborating with partners such as Contentos, a blockchain-based decentralized content ecosystem, and Platinum Academy, a financial education platform based in the UK.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is one of the world’s leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $128 million in funding from China Renaissance Group, Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Tiger Brokers, Sky9 Capital, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Gobi Partners, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Fenbushi Capital. For more information, please visit: www.ambergroup.io