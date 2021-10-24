Data monetization solution Swash successfully raised $ 7 million in a round of oversubscribed from major investors before its public sale later this month.

Swash Has $ 7 Million Funding Round The Swash funding round, which surpassed $ 7 million just two weeks ago, was led by KuCoin, Outlier Ventures, and Streamr and included a total of 60 investors from 25 countries. The project has received an excellent level of interest and support, resulting in a round of oversubscriptions and a lot of excitement ahead of its public sale later this month.

The company is now preparing to launch its IDO on October 29, where crypto enthusiasts can participate in the public sale and become owners of SWASH, a token native to the Swash ecosystem.

The SWASH token is based on four basic principles: create incentives, transact, multiply and govern. It will be an integral part of the Swash Universe, rewarding Data Union members for the added value of their data while also providing the ability to multiply those rewards through wagering, product redemption, donations, and more. Four thousand four hundred forty-four people can share their data to earn money while protecting their privacy. Companies can access zero-quality data sustainably and comply with the law, and developers can easily configure and build systems within a collaborative development framework. Swash is a movement for rebuilding data ownership. Swash’s all-inclusive data ecosystem will enable true collaboration while unlocking a unique value system through innovative monetization mechanisms. The belief of the community that contributes to the system is that people should be valued for the data it generates, and hope to be part of the information economy in the future, serving the interests of all without compromising transparency, privacy or individual institutions.

The SWASH token will power all transactions in the Swash universe while also powering products and services designed to drive adoption. Swash has a live product and an active user base of over 75,000 users at this writing. The browser application enables users to take control and monetize their data and sets the tone for developing a host of other solutions, including an enterprise CMI platform (sIntelligence), a builder environment (sApps), and an IT infrastructure. for data. scientists (sCompute). The Swash IDO is part of its ambitious roadmap to shape a new data economy for people, developers, and organizations supported by a driving network of advisors and investors.

Swash will provide 5% of its total token issuance in IDO, which equates to a total of 50 million tokens. New token holders have no vesting period and offer complete flexibility in using SWASH starting October 29.

The allowlist for the IDO begins today (October 11). Individuals interested in becoming token holders can perform a KYC verification on Fractal and, if the IDO is eligible, join the Gnosis auction that will take place—held on October 29. The allowlist will remain open until October 25, and only 20,000 positions will be available.

Swash is an ecosystem of tools and services that enables individuals, businesses, and developers to unlock the latent value of data by pooling, securely sharing, and monetizing its value. Stay tuned for the latest updates from IDO.

Based on the success and insights of the Swash browser application, the enhanced Swash ecosystem will bring together individuals, businesses, and developers through a revolutionary incentive mechanism that meets everyone’s needs. Unique tools and innovations will enable all participants to cultivate new realities of data ownership and value creation.