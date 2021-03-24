Press releases Beaxy Creates Ties With Hummingbot

Chicago, Illinois, USA – March 8, 2021 – Beaxy has recently created a new partnership with Hummingbot.io, an automatic trading algorithm that previously worked as third-party software. Seeing the potential benefit of a partnership, Beaxy has decided it best to work directly with Hummingbot to create an in-house program that can be used directly from Beaxy Exchange. Hummingbot is now designed to work seamlessly with Beaxy and ease the barrier for entry in many respects.

Hummingbot is different from just the average trading bot – its algorithms are simple but effective, and easy to program. The core strategy of the bot enables a trader to function as a market maker on multiple exchanges – put simply, the bot will place both limits buy and limit sell orders for others in the market (termed “takers”) to meet. While there are numerous strategy templates and operating styles, the bottom line is that Hummingbot has removed key barriers to entry for those in crypto who are keen to get their feet wet in algorithmic arbitrage and market-making. Traders can exchange BTC to USD, USD to ETH, ETH to DRGN, DRGN to USD, and dozens of top-performing cryptocurrencies on Beaxy.

Beaxy’s Head of Customer Service, Cooper Craighead, added that “Hummingbot is a great option for both users just starting into bot/algorithmic trading and experienced veterans. It’s easy for anyone to set up, regardless of technical background, but has a depth of configuration options that will allow seasoned traders to tweak strategies to their heart’s content.”

With this integration, Beaxy and Hummingbot forward a shared vision of providing the tools and insight that allow those who trade in crypto to trade profitably. Thanks to the developers, the operation of the bot requires little more than some elementary knowledge of the scripts it uses to trade, so even novice traders can set their parameters and be up and running in less than 15 minutes.

Beaxy Exchange began its journey in 2017 and since then has increased its company size by a staggering 728%. Beaxy has always worked to bring the cryptocurrency and legacy financial trading communities together, which is why its digital trading platform comes with many of the advantages of a legacy trading platform. Beaxy has worked to make it so that the overall speed between interactions on the platform is faster than many U.S.-based crypto exchanges. To enable insight, the platform offers automated technical analysis to save traders the legwork while simultaneously offering the entire suite of technical analysis tools for those who prefer to do it themselves. Add these perks to seven advanced order types and Beaxy looks a lot like the ideal set-up for market veterans.

Algorithmic trading programs like Hummingbot fill the last key gap for traders on Beaxy by executing trades around the clock and operating with microsecond instinct based on their set strategy.

About Beaxy

Beaxy Exchange is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA and is operated by Windy Inc in the United States and around the world. Windy Inc is registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business. Beaxy services 42 U.S. states, in addition to serving an active global customer base in many international markets. Fiat currency on-ramps are offered by wire transfer in USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD and AUD, as well as credit/debit card on-ramps offered through Simplex in USD, EUR, GBP, ILS, TRY, CAD, CHF, KRW, JPY, RUB, AUD, CZK, NOK, DKK, NZD, SEK, ZAR, HUF, and PLN. Beaxy Exchange offers safe, compliant, and protected cryptocurrency trading and fiat ramp services for its customers. Digital assets are secured by Curv Institutional Custody, with USD deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [FDIC] up to $250,000.

About Hummingbot.io

Hummingbot is a community-driven open-source crypto market-making and arbitrage bot that aims to democratize algorithmic trading by making sophisticated high-frequency trading strategies freely available to everyone in the world. We believe this will lead to a more open, fair, and inclusive global financial system.

