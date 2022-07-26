With Bitcoin at the forefront of decentralized finance, it’s no wonder the online gambling industry has embraced it with open arms.

That said, the crypto gambling scene has become crowded in recent years, which begs the question: What are the best Bitcoin casinos out there?

Fortunately, the answer is easier to uncover than Satoshi’s true identity. If you’re interested, it starts with our top pick Bitstarz, an award-winning casino with excellent game selection and awesome bonuses.

To learn more about Bitstarz and our other top picks, continue reading – it’s all covered below.

Ready? Let’s get started.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros

3,500+ slots and other casino games

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Excellent customer support

Welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 FS

Lucrative slots and table games tournaments

Buy crypto directly via credit card

New slot games added every week

Cons

No live casino games in some regions

No sports betting

Bitstarz is the gold standard of Bitcoin casinos, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more complete crypto gambling experience elsewhere.

The site offers industry-leading game selection, attractive bonuses, and refreshingly convenient crypto banking options.

Game Selection – 5/5

At Bitstarz, you’ll find over 3,500 slots and casino games at your fingertips; all of them sourced from 19 of the industry’s top developers.

Included within this massive selection are over 50 provably fair games and tons of titles from the classic ‘Book of’ slot series. You’ll even find over 80 Belatra-supplied progressives, including large-jackpot titles like Bank Robbers and 88 Dragons Bounty.

The casino’s table game section is extensive and we were impressed to see how many versions of blackjack, roulette, and video poker are available. Unfortunately, all live casino games are off-limits to those accessing the site from certain countries.

Still, the site runs two action-packed weekly tournaments – one for slots and the other for table games. It’s worth noting that Bitstarz is one of the few online crypto casinos that operates a table games-only tournament.

If you manage to come out as the top dog in either tournament, you’ll walk away with over $3,000 in cash prizes. This grand prize isn’t subject to any playthrough requirements and can be withdrawn immediately or added to your bankroll.

Bonuses – 5/5

Bitstarz gets you started with a welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC over your first five deposits. Wagering requirements are set at 40x and a minimum deposit of at least $20 (or BTC equivalent) is required to qualify.

For regular customers, this crypto casino offers free spins on Wednesday and a 50% up to $300 deposit bonus every Monday.

Bitstarz also runs a ‘Level Up Adventure’ promotion that sees players work their way through 50 levels. With each new level achieved, participants are rewarded with free spins or bonus cash prizes, and the first to reach the final level walks away with the $10,000 grand prize.

Even if you’re not the first to reach the top, there’s still more than $50,000 in prizes to be won. To get in on this action, enroll by playing any of your favorite slots and table games while the promotion is ongoing.

Banking Options – 4.6/5

Although Bitstarz supports several fiat-payment options, they’re not available in most countries, and chances are, you’ll be funding your account using one of nine supported cryptocurrencies.

If you live in a region where fiat payments are supported, know that the welcome bonus drops significantly in value to just 100% up to $100 when redeemed using the supported fiat currencies.

There’s an easy solution to that, though: If you don’t own crypto, but still want to take advantage of the massive crypto welcome bonus; don’t worry – Bitstarz has you covered.

The online casino lets you purchase Bitcoin and other coins directly through its website using MoonPay, Changelly, or Ramp.

All three are popular payment processors that accept a variety of convenient payment options, most notably credit cards, Revolut, and Google Pay.

Bitstarz also has one of the fastest withdrawal times in the industry, and the average crypto payout takes just over eight minutes to complete.

Unless you plan on withdrawing a large sum, no KYC checks are required for most payouts, making Bitstarz a good online bitcoin casino for anonymity.

Reputation – 5/5

Bitstarz is a trusted Bitcoin casino that’s received several awards since its launch in 2014.

Moreover, the online casino is owned and operated by Dama N.V, a well-known Curacao-licensed outfit with over 40 popular gambling sites under its control. Unlike some shady crypto casinos, Bitstarz has a solid track record for payouts, which trust us when we say, is a big deal in the online casino industry.

Finally, the site enjoys a 4.3-star rating on TrustPilot, an accomplishment that few online casinos can attest to.

All-in-all, Bitstarz is one of the most trustworthy cryptocurrency casinos in operation and it’s no surprise it’s come out as our top pick.

Click here to get started at Bitstarz and claim your welcome bonus up to 5 BTC.

2. Red Dog – Best Bitcoin Casino for Live Casino Games

Pros

Great place to play live casino games

Crypto and fiat banking options

Daily reload bonuses

Welcome bonus of 320%

Good selection of popular RTG games

Cons

Limited table game selection

$150 minimum cash-out

Launched in 2019, Red Dog is a relatively new online casino known for its convenient payment options and a great live dealer section.

The site serves as a midway point between traditional and crypto casinos, and is a good choice if you’re looking to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Game Selection – 4.2/5

All of Red Dog’s 150+ games are supplied by Real Time Gaming and you’ll find many of the developer’s greatest hits – like 5 Wishes, Achilles, and Bubble Bubble – well-accounted for.

While the selection of table games is certainly on the low side, we were impressed to see a handful of uncommon video poker variations, including Loose Deuces and Sevens Wild.

As mentioned in the intro, Red Dog is one of the few crypto-friendly online casinos to host a live casino section available in most countries. All 13 games are supplied by iVisionary Gaming, with blackjack, roulette, and baccarat making up the bulk of the selection.

Bonuses – 4.8/5

Red Dog welcomes all new players with a 320% match bonus on their first deposit if you use this link and enter the crypto bonus code REDCOIN. This bonus is subject to 35x wagering requirements and a 20x max payout limit. The minimum BTC & ETH deposit to trigger this bonus is only $20.

Using the promo code SUPERDOG, players can receive up to 120%, 135%, and 160% on deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. If you make the deposit using NeoSurf or Bitcoin, Red Dog will tack on an extra 25% to the promotion.

This deposit bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements and has no max cash-out limit. Additionally, this promotion is available once a day so long as you meet the minimum deposit requirements.

Of all the regular deposit bonuses we’ve come across, this offering from Red Dog is one of the best and is certainly worth taking advantage of.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

Red Dog supports a convenient mix of crypto and fiat payment options that make it easy to fund your account.

Besides credit cards, you also have the choice of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

The online casino also supports Neosurf and a pre-paid cash voucher called Flexepin. Like crypto, Flexepin offers a level of anonymity not afforded by credit cards.

Withdrawal options are limited to credit card, bank transfers, and Bitcoin. Regardless of which option you choose, the minimum cashout limit is $150, which may be high for some players.

This minor issue aside, Red Dog’s array of full-spectrum banking options is superior to what’s available at most Bitcoin online casinos.

Reputation – 4.5/5

With just over three years in operation, Red Dog isn’t as well-established as sites like Bitstarz or 7Bit.

That said, it’s owned by Infinity Media Group, a company that operates a handful of other popular online casinos, and we had zero issues playing games and requesting payouts here.

Claim your 320% slots bonus at Red Dog

3. 7Bit Casino – Best Game Selection of any Bitcoin Online Casino

Pros

7,000+ slots and casino games

Good selection of provably fair games

Welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC

Simple yet effective loyalty program

Instant withdrawals

Cons

No live dealer games in some regions

No betting options

Calling itself the paradise of Bitcoin gambling, 7Bit’s been a popular player in the crypto gambling scene since it began operation in 2014.

If you’re looking for an online casino that offers unrivaled game selection and tons of deposit bonuses, 7Bit won’t disappoint.

Game Selection – 5/5

With over 7,000 slots and casino games available, 7Bit is easily the most variety-rich casino we’ve reviewed.

While most of its gaming library consists of slots, its selection of table games is also impressive and features tons of interesting blackjack and roulette variations you’ve probably never encountered (yet).

7Bit is also home to four exciting slot tournaments that’ll truly get the most out of your favorite slot games. Enrollment is open to all, and there’s tons of free spins, comp points, and cash bonuses up for grabs.

If you like to try your hand at large jackpot slot games, 7Bit is where you want to be too. Along with popular, large-pot titles like Greedy Goblins and Slotfather, there’s more than 200 provably fair crypto casino games to choose from.

As with most Dama NV casinos, 7Bit’s live dealer games are inaccessible in certain regions. Nevertheless, the online casino has so much to offer, it’s far from a deal-breaker.

Bonuses – 4.7/5

At 7Bit, you can really load up on bonuses, starting with its welcome package of 100% up to 5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

This promotion is stretched out over the first four deposits and comes with 40x wagering requirements.

From there, there are several regular deposit bonuses available, including a 5% cashback promotion on all deposits over $100. While the $100 figure may seem a little steep, this bonus can be redeemed once a day and comes with low playthrough requirements of just 15x.

For something more accessible, 7Bit runs a Monday reload bonus of 50% up to $50 and 40 free spins on Wednesdays when you deposit $25 or more.

Even more bonuses are available through 7Bit’s 10-level loyalty program. With each level you gain, a new Monday promotion opens up which can be anything from 10 free spins to 20% cashback.

What’s more, the loyalty program is available to all players – not just high rollers – and once you gain a level, you can never lose it due to inactivity.

Banking Options – 4.4/5

In most regions, 7Bit operates as a crypto-only casino that accepts deposits in eight popular coins, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple.

For withdrawals, 7Bit boasts the same, near-instant payout speeds offered by most Dama NV casinos. Minimum cash outs amounts are minuscule, and there’s no additional fees or commissions to worry about.

If you live in a region where fiat banking options are supported, expect to pay a commission on fiat currency deposits.

Reputation – 5/5

Due to its colossal game selection, fast payout times, and impressive bonuses, it’s no wonder 7Bit has become one of the most popular Bitcoin casinos in operation.

Similarly, its customer support is first in class, and having access to a live agent 24/7 is no doubt a plus.

Click here to claim 7Bit’s welcome package up to 5 BTC.

4. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker & Blackjack

Pros

Poker and blackjack tournaments available

Welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000

Must-Drop progressives

Crypto and fiat deposit options

More than 30 live dealer games

Community forum

Cons

No provably fair games

No live chat customer service

Ignition is a well-established, community-oriented casino site that’s been in operation since 2016.

The site supports a solid mix of crypto and fiat payment options and is known as a popular destination among blackjack and poker enthusiasts.

Game Selection – 4.2/5

Totaling just under 200 titles, Ignition’s game selection is certainly on the low side comparatively speaking. Nevertheless, there’s things this BTC casino offers that you won’t find at most online casinos, Hot Drop Jackpots included.

Hot Drop Jackpots are like must-win progressives, meaning their jackpot must be paid out within a specific timeframe. The average hourly Hot Drop features a grand prize of around $1,000, while daily Hot Drops can pay out as much as $25,000.

Ignition is one of the only sites on this list to offer live blackjack tables. Most tables sit 7 people and several support unlimited bets behinds. There’s even a handful of early payout games with a house edge of just 0.5%.

Bonuses – 4.2/5

Ignition runs a crypto welcome promotion of 300% up to $3,000. This promotion is split 50/50 between casino games and poker, making it somewhat unique as far as welcome bonuses go. We also liked its fair 25x rollover requirements.

There’s also a weekly deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,000. This bonus can be redeemed once a week and comes with 35x wagering requirements. Unlike the welcome package, this deposit bonus is only applicable to slots and table games.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

You can fund your Ignition account using credit cards or one of five popular cryptocurrencies. Regardless which option you choose, you’ll need to verify your phone number before a deposit can be made.

Withdrawals are processed using any of the five supported coins, MatchPay, or courier check. Although crypto payouts are processed in 15 minutes or less, the casino limits all players to one withdrawal every three days.

Moreover, some coins – like ETH and USDT – come with a minimum withdrawal amount of $50.

Reputation – 5/5

Most of Ignition’s popularity stems from its live dealer blackjack and poker games. It’s also one of few online gambling sites to have its own dedicated player forum.

This forum is open to all users with an active account and lets players discuss strategy, share their thoughts, and leave their opinions/concerns they may have.

If you want to get started at Ignition, click here and claim your $3,000 combined poker and casino welcome bonus.

5. mBit Casino – Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino

Pros

3,000+ online casino games

Good variety of weekly reload bonuses

Welcome bonus of 100% up 5 BTC

35+ game developers featured

Free crypto conversion tool

35+ games of video poker

Cons

No live dealer games in most regions

Loyalty level resets every year

mBit is another reputable crypto casino that’s been in operation since 2014. The site is known for offering excellent game variety, interesting bonuses, and one of the better collections of video poker around.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

mBit’s collection of 3,000+ casino games features a whopping 38 different software developers, including popular names like BGaming, BetSoft, and Belatra.

In fact, mBit features several developers – like Game Art, EvoPlay, and Wazdam – you won’t find elsewhere.

By working with a wider variety of software developers, mBit offers an unmatched level of variety and stocks several games not available at most other Bitcoin casinos.

Bonuses – 5/5

New players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins. The free spins are given out in installments of 50 per day.

Once you’ve played through the welcome bonus, you can score a 25% reload bonus on Monday along with a 50% cashback promo on Friday.

Additionally, mBit gives all players a daily rebate of 2% to 20% on the previous day’s losses. The amount a player receives depends on their VIP level – the higher the level, the more cash back.

Be sure to check out mBit’s Weekly Bitty Quiz promotion every Monday and Friday. The quiz is a set of 10 questions, and if you answer all correctly, the online gambling site will reward you with free spins.

Banking Options – 4.4/5

mBit accepts deposits in 7 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

The cashier section also features a crypto converting tool that lets you exchange one supported coin for another free of charge.

The tool can come in handy if you prefer to wager with a US-backed stable coin, like Tether, but withdraw using low-transaction fee coins like DOGE or BTC.

Reputation – 5/5

As one of the original crypto casinos, mBit enjoys a solid reputation among iGaming enthusiasts.

The site even runs its own Discord server and an onsite community chat where you can discuss strategy with other players or troubleshoot issues with customer service representatives.

Explore the latest mBit bonuses & promos

Runners-up:

How We Selected the Top Bitcoin Casino Sites

Reputation: With every online gambling site we review, we start by checking what kind of reputation it holds with players and the iGaming community in general.

Game Selection: Next, we take stock of what games a casino offers. Besides quantity, we also look at the different game providers, the available table games, and whether or not the casino offers live dealer options.

Available Bonuses: We ensure that every crypto gambling site we recommend offers a decent welcome bonus and at least one weekly reload bonus. We also check that the bonuses come with reasonable wagering requirements and other terms.

Customer Support: Finally, we test how responsive the customer support staff is, giving strong preference to online casino sites that offer live chat manned by humans and not bots.

Bitcoin Casino Sites – FAQs

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legit?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are legit so long as they work with well-known game providers and are licensed by a reputable regulatory agency.

However, while a Bitcoin casino may be safe and fair, not all have the best track record when it comes to processing payouts. To avoid any potential withdrawal issues, we strongly recommend sticking to the sites outlined on our list, especially our top picks, Bitstarz and 7Bit.

What’s the Best Provably Fair Online Casino?

Bitstarz is the best provably fair Bitcoin casino when it comes to game selection and available bonuses.

It’s important to understand that the term ‘provably fair’ is most commonly used in reference to individual games and not crypto casino sites as a whole. In fact, provably fair describes the blockchain-based technology Bitcoin casino games use to determine a result.

What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos for Sports Betting?

Bovada is the best crypto casino for sports betting and crypto gambling. The site supports over 25 popular sports leagues and more than 100 betting markets. It also has an excellent prop-building tool, allowing you to create highly customized bets.

What Advantages Do BTC Casinos Have Over Traditional Online Casinos?

Bitcoin casinos have several advantages over traditional casinos, including:

Bigger Bonuses: On average, the reload and welcome bonuses available at BTC casinos are considerably larger than what’s offered by standard fiat casino sites.

On average, the reload and welcome bonuses available at BTC casinos are considerably larger than what’s offered by standard fiat casino sites. Faster Payouts: Bitcoin casinos can process crypto withdrawals in under 10 minutes. By contrast, traditional online casinos can take anywhere from three to 15 business days to complete a withdrawal.

Bitcoin casinos can process crypto withdrawals in under 10 minutes. By contrast, traditional online casinos can take anywhere from three to 15 business days to complete a withdrawal. Better Game Selection: Crypto gambling sites are known for having larger than average game selection, and it’s not uncommon for some to stock over 3,000 titles.

How to Choose the Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Me?

If you’re having trouble deciding which Bitcoin casino is right for you, ask yourself the following questions:

Does the crypto casino offer my favorite games?

Are there any geo-restrictions that could impact my gameplay?

Does the casino offer live dealer games in my region?

Does the welcome bonus come with reasonable wagering requirements?

How long do withdrawals take?

What kind of perks do I get for being a frequent customer (hint: check loyalty program)?

Is the customer support staff quick to respond?

What do other players have to say about the casino?

Although these questions won’t tell you everything you need to know about a particular online casino, they’re a good starting point that can help you seperate those that are worth your time and those that aren’t.

Are There Any Legit Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes, there are plenty of legitimate crypto casinos, like Bitstarz, 7Bit, and mBit, for example.

Whether or not a casino accepts cryptocurrencies has nothing to do with how legitimate it is and there are plenty of shady fiat casinos in operation.

What determines if a casino is legit or not has more to do with the game developers it works with and how diligent they are when paying out winnings.

That’s why it’s very important to check Bitcoin casino reviews created by real players like this one.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus?

At 100% up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins, mBit has the best Bitcoin bonus. Plus, the casino has two weekly reload deposits and will also refund a portion of your previous day’s losses.

Bitstarz and 7Bit also have very similar welcome bonuses, although they come with less free spins, and the wagering requirements are slightly higher.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Our top pick and best all-around Bitcoin casino. Thousands of games to choose from, weekly slot tournaments, and great customer support. You can even buy Bitcoin directly through its website.

Red Dog Casino: Offers a small, but quality collection of all the best RTG slots and table games. You’ll also find over 10 Bitcoin live dealer games and a lucrative deposit bonus you can claim once per day.

7Bit Casino: 7,000+ slots and casino games, including tons of progressive jackpots and provably fair games. Fast payouts and tons of weekly reload bonuses to choose from.

Ignition: A great option for poker and blackjack tournaments, Ignition offers an impressive welcome bonus and a convenient mix of crypto and fiat banking options.

mbit Casino: Start you out right with a massive welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins. There’s over 35 different software developers featured and the site gives you a 2% – 20% rebate on all your previous days’ losses.

How to Sign Up With a Bitcoin Casino Site

Signing up with a BTC casino is no different than opening an account with a regular online casino.

In many instances, it’s even easier.

Still, to remove any doubt, we’ll walk through the sign-up process using our top pick, Bitstarz, as an example.

1. Create a Crypto Casino Account

Pull up the Bitstarz homepage using our link (it’ll ensure you get the best bonuses).

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button in the top right corner of the screen.

Enter a valid email address and create a username/password.

Agree to the ToS and click the ‘Sign Up’ button.

2. Confirm Your Email

Open your email inbox.

Find and open the message from Bitstarz.

Click on the confirmation link inside.

3. Fund Your Account

Go back to the Bitstarz homepage and log into your account.

Click the ‘Deposit’ button in the top right corner.

Indicate which cryptocurrency you wish to deposit and the amount.

Send crypto from your wallet or exchange account to the address provided.

Start playing Bitcoin slots and casino games!

Have Fun at the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos!

We’ve crossed the finish line and presented you with the top 30 crypto casinos right now. Which one was your favorite?

If you’re still undecided which of the top Bitcoin casinos is right for you, we recommend that you go with Bitstarz. After all, the outfit is an award-winning casino with thousands of games to choose from and an uber-generous welcome bonus.

No matter which option you settle on, we hope lady luck is on your side and would like to remind you to gamble responsibly.

