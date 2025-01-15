The Best Crypto Presales to Invest in for July 2025

The crypto market can be a gold mine or a minefield, so we curated a list of the best crypto presales to save you time and effort.

We sifted through dozens of new projects to hand-pick these gems. For each project, we assessed fundamental factors like tokenomics, utility, community sentiment, and security.

While several projects showed strong fundamentals and long-term potential, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) stood out with its bold meme-driven identity, transparent tokenomics, and sky-high staking rewards. However, each project that met our vetting criteria holds great potential for long-term growth.

Let’s dive right in.

What Is a Crypto Presale?

A crypto presale exposes investors to new projects not yet listed on exchanges. Usually, presale tokens sell at a lower price than after they become publicly available, which gives room for speculation and higher returns.

It’s akin to investing in a stock’s initial public offering (IPO). You put money into a promising project in the hope it will deliver on its roadmap, gain mass adoption, and grow in valuation.

The funds raised on presale may go toward project development, marketing, or early adopter incentives. Most presales have a ‘soft cap’ (the minimum amount that needs to be raised) and a ‘hard cap’ (a fundraising target, which, after reaching, the presale ends).

Another difference between buying tokens from an exchange and buying presale tokens is that you won’t get them right away.

The project will only drop tokens into your wallet after the presale ends to prevent people from trading them on secondary markets, as it could lead to price manipulation and interfere with the planned distribution of tokens.

While this is a normal practice, it creates an opportunity for a scam called ‘rug pull.’ In a rug pull, the developer team abandons the project with all the raised funds and leaves investors with worthless tokens.

That’s why you should be careful with presales. Only follow official links from trusted websites like Bitcoinist because scammers often replicate popular presale sites.

Under normal circumstances, after the presale ends, you get your tokens. Then, the project team lists the tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), where they trade at a higher price. Later, centralized exchange (CEX) listings may follow.

You can sell your tokens straight away to secure a profit. However, some projects provide greater gains in the long run. Ethereum ($ETH) was once on presale. Imagine selling it at $2 when it was just listed.

Analyzed & Reviewed – Most Promising Crypto Presales in 2025

Because the presale market is a breeding ground for scams, we hand-picked legitimate projects to protect your funds. We researched each project’s whitepaper, roadmap, and audits to make sure it meets our strict criteria.

Here are the best crypto presales this year.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin Layer-2 Ecosystem with Near-Instant Transaction Speeds

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a meme coin that will introduce a Bitcoin Layer-2 ecosystem with native SVM integration, with promises of faster speeds and lower transaction costs.

Bitcoin’s main network can only handle about 7 transactions per second (TPS) and takes 10+ minutes for confirmations, making it practically useless for modern DeFi activities like quick swaps or high-frequency trading.

The Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 platform enables near real-time $BTC transfers. That’s in addition to supporting DeFi activities like staking and trading, powered by Solana’s high-speed tech.

That $HYPER magic is courtesy of this token’s Canonical Bridge (a cross-chain lock and mint mechanism) and its Solana-based high-throughput virtual machine (SVM). Here’s how it works. You deposit $BTC to a specific Bitcoin address monitored by Bitcoin Hyper. A smart contract, running on Solana’s SVM, verifies the $BTC transaction. Once validated, an equal amount of wrapped $BTC is minted on Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network.

Transactions are bundled and validated with zero-knowledge proofs, ensuring security and efficiency. And to maintain integrity, the Layer-2 state is regularly recorded on Bitcoin’s main network. To withdraw your Bitcoin, submit a request and, once verified, $BTC will be returned to your address.

Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics look promising. A lion’s share of 30% is allocated to development. That’s important, as it will help contribute to the long-term success of the project. Treasury and marketing follow closely, with 25% and 20% allocations respectively.

$HYPER is the newest kid on the block on this list of the best crypto presales to invest in right now. Its presale launched in early May 2025, and within the first 48 hours, it already raised $9.5K. The total amount raised now stands at $2M+.

Right now, you can buy 1 $HYPER at an early-bird cost of $0.012175, but being a presale, it won’t stay at that price for long. You can also choose to buy and stake your $HYPER – at a very respectable 389% – in a single transaction.

Total supply – 21B

Development – 30% (6.3B)

Treasury – 25% (5.25B)

Marketing – 20% (4.2B)

Rewards – 15% (3.15B)

Listings – 10% (2.1B)

➡️ Learn more: What is Bitcoin Hyper?

VISIT THE BITCOIN HYPER WEBSITE

2. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – Rebel Meme Coin Challenging Wall Street Norms

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is what happens when meme culture, crypto degeneracy, and high-octane tokenomics crash into each other at full speed.

Born to go harder than $SPX6900 (and with exactly one more token to prove it), this wild presale coin is building a cult following of diamond-handed believers.

At its core, TOKEN6900 is all about rewarding holders for doing practically nothing. With dynamic staking rewards estimated at 196% APY, $T6900 lets you stack gains fast. Just stake your tokens and let the memes do the work.

Rewards are distributed daily and calculated automatically; no need to stress over complex setups.

At a current presale price of $0.006475, TOKEN6900 has already raised over $243K.

In less than 48 hours, the project gained 186 loyal followers on X (and counting), along with a tongue-in-cheek whitepaper that’s worth a read if you enjoy crypto with a side of comedy.

But beneath the memes lies a serious opportunity. The token is self-aware, self-compounding, and built for the kind of degens who know that sometimes, the weirder the project, the bigger the payday.

If you missed the $DOGE train or slept through $PEPE, $T6900 might just be your second chance to ride the chaos to the moon.

Total supply – 930M

Vibe coding development – 15% (139.6M)

Marketing – 40% (372.4M)

Liquidity – 10% (93.1M)

Rewards/airdrops/burn – 10% (93.1M)

Staking – 5% (46.5M)

‘Does anyone have a dolphin?’ – 24.9993% (232.7M)

Developer moon bag (locked 5 years) – 0.0007% (6.5K)

VISIT THE TOKEN6900 WEBSITE

3. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Sniffs the Best Crypto Gems with Rugpull Protection and Honeypot Detection

Snorter token ($SNORT) is a new presale and multi-chain token that promises to help you find those hidden crypto gems. This is what crypto lambos and meme millionaires are made of: hidden gems that go viral overnight.

Snorter has a trading bot that helps you automatically swap, set stop-losses, and copy trade whomever you want directly on its Telegram channel. In addition, it’s got rug/honeypot detection to help you sniff those scams before investing in them.

For those unfamiliar, a rug pull happens when developers suddenly drain all liquidity from a project, leaving investors holding worthless tokens, while honeypots are smart contracts designed to let you buy in but never sell out. These scams have collectively stolen billions from retail investors.

The bot is already in advanced beta testing, so we can expect it to launch for the public in fall 2025. Meanwhile, the project’s native token has been audited for potential vulnerabilities in smart contract.

Every trick in the book, every industry secret, and tech wizardry, the $SNORT bot uses it all to help you snipe the biggest and baddest tokens out there.

Under the hood, the token multi-chains on Solana and Ethereum, and will aim for a dual-chain launch (SPL on Solana and ERC-20 on Ethereum) once its presale phase is over. It’s got a fixed supply of 500M tokens and dedicated staking pools.

$SNORT is pedal to the metal with a current 222% staking APY that will slowly decrease as investors stake more tokens. Investing early could be your ticket to a greener portfolio.

After raising over $150K in barely a day (total raised so far is $1.5M+) and with a token price of $0.0975, we sniff out the whiff of success surrounding this project.

Plus, if we consider that the crypto trading bot market was valued at ~$41.61B in 2024 and is expected to reach $154B by 2033 (a 14% CAGR), Snorter Token becomes an even more appealing investment.

Total supply – 500M

Product development – 25% (125M)

Marketing – 20% (100M)

Exchange liquidity –20% (100M)

Community rewards – 10% (50M)

Airdrops – 10% (50M)

Treasury – 10% (50M)

Staking rewards – 5% (25M)

➡️ Learn more: What Is Snorter Token?

VISIT THE SNORTER TOKEN WEBSITE

4. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Lower Fees & Early Access to New Presales With a Leading Crypto Wallet

Crypto investments demand a secure storage solution. Keeping digital assets on an exchange is unreliable because you risk losing your funds if the platform goes bankrupt, is hacked, or there is a change in regulations.

On top of that, tier-1 CEXs like Binance are best suited for trading established tokens like $ETH or $XRP. If you’re hoping for huge meme coin gains, exchanges won’t give you the flexibility to invest in emerging projects.

The brutal reality is that by the time a meme coin or DeFi token reaches Binance or Coinbase, the early investors have already captured the life-changing gains, leaving retail traders to fight over scraps.

That’s why Best Wallet is our #1 non-custodial hot storage solution. Only you control your funds, and only you decide if a project is trustworthy. Best Wallet’s presale aggregator features the crème de la crème of new tokens, along with their whitepapers and other crucial for your research information.

Recently, Best Wallet launched its native token, $BEST. Its holders will enjoy lower transaction fees, higher staking rewards, and early access to new token launches in the Best Wallet app.

$BEST now costs $0.025295 on presale, but the price will increase gradually as the project progresses toward its milestones. The current raise is $13.7M+, a large part of which will go toward Best Wallet feature upgrades.

Total supply – 10B

Product development – 25% (2.5B)

Marketing – 35% (3.5B)

Airdrops – 10% (1B)

Staking rewards – 8% (800M)

Exchange liquidity – 10% (1B)

Community rewards – 7% (700M)

Treasury – 5% (500M)

➡️ Learn more: Best Wallet Review

VISIT THE BEST WALLET TOKEN WEBSITE

5. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – Freer, More Rewarding Subscription Service with Crypto and AI Features

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) promises to redefine the creator subscription model through a token-powered ecosystem that’s more rewarding, cheaper, and fairer to users and creators alike.

One of its main goals is to completely break out of the chains binding creators in the current industry. The $85B market is suffering now. Fans feel disconnected from their favorite creators, who need to spend too much time on management.

Besides, now, successful creators are drowning in administrative tasks: managing subscriber databases, handling payment processing, responding to messages, scheduling content drops, and tracking engagement metrics. This backend nightmare is exactly why so many talented creators burn out or never scale beyond a certain point.

Well, $SUBBD solves that. With AI workflows and automation, those management problems are long gone. And creators can focus on what really matters, which is delivering hot content for their loyal fan base.

With AI profile creation, voice notes, and live streams, you get all the freedom you need to produce the best content possible for your audience.

Speaking of users, $SUBBD holders get the lion’s share of the benefits, from access to exclusive content to custom creator requests and loyalty rewards that spiral down into even more engaging content.

The token now costs $0.05585, with over $750K raised during the presale, as investors are racing to get the piping-hot $SUBBD in their wallets.

It’s no wonder, either, as this one is most likely primed for success, given its theme and utility. Creator subscription services and crypto – a match made in heaven, right?

Total supply – 1B

Marketing – 30% (300M)

Product development – 20% (200M)

Exchange liquidity – 18% (180M)

Airdrops – 10% (100M)

Community rewards – 7% (70M)

Treasury – 5% (50M)

Creator rewards – 5% (50M)

Staking rewards – 5% (50M)

➡️ Learn more: What is SUBBD Token?

VISIT THE SUBBD WEBSITE

6. SpacePay ($SPY) – Spend Crypto Assets on the Move Freely

SpacePay is a new Web3 payment platform that enables holders of its native token, $SPY, for seamless crypto payments while on the go. Imagine buying that fancy meal or outfit you’ve been eyeing using cryptocurrency – SpacePay makes this possible.

Its integration with point-of-sale (PoS) systems makes paying with cryptocurrencies as simple as using traditional payment methods. Further giving users financial flexibility is its compatibility with 325 crypto wallets and not requiring gas fees.

Best yet, joining requires just one $SPY worth $0.003181, using either $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, or fiat.

The project has already raised $1.1M in its presale, reflecting solid early backing.

It also sets aside 17% of its total token supply (34B) to reward community members, meaning $SPY holders can anticipate winning extra tokens in the future.

Total supply – 34B

Presale – 20% (6.8B)

Marketing & community building – 18% (6.12B)

Strategic partnerships & ecosystem – 18% (6.12B)

User rewards & loyalty – 17% (5.78B)

Reserve fund – 12% (4.8B)

Development – 10% (3.4B)

Team – 5% (1.7B)

7. Snaky Way ($AKE) – Multi-Chain Serpent With P2E Game and AI Buyback Mechanism

Snaky Way ($AKE) is another crypto project entering the utility-focused meme coin space. It combines entertainment with real earning potential through multiple features.

$AKE operates across multiple blockchains, which makes it accessible to a broader user pool and offers them high-yield staking rewards on their tokens. Although the whitepaper doesn’t yet name specific networks, $AKE promises to ‘reach everybody across all chains.’

The project’s main attraction is its upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) game featuring tournaments with $AKE token prize pools.

The three-phase roadmap starts with development and security audits, moves to presale launch and platform building, then culminates in exchange listings and AI-powered buyback system activation (the mechanism will automatically purchase tokens during market dips) for token price stability.

In the future, Snaky Way aims to build a bridge between Web3 and Web2 ecosystems.

Currently on presale, one $AKE costs $0.000093, but the price will increase as the project progresses toward its funding milestones. Early birds can stake their tokens at a 20,822% APY, which is decreasing fast as the pool grows. The project has already raised over $158K in presale, signaling strong early interest.

Total supply – 78,944,444,327

Presale – 30% (23,683,333,298)

Liquidity – 23% (18,157,222,195)

Marketing – 29% (22,893,888,854)

Prizes & staking rewards – 15% (11,841,666,649)

Partnerships & team – 3% (2,368,333,329)

8. MemeClip ($MCLIP) – Classic Meme Attraction with P2E Gaming and On-Chain Rewards

MemeClip ($MCLIP) combines the popularity and virality of the most memorable memes with the utility of miniclip games of a bygone era, think memes-meet-P2E arcade games.

Deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for the obvious quick settlement and attractive fees, $MCLIP is making a play for the 3.4 billion people around the world who regularly engage in casual gaming. From its whitepaper, we learn that DogeKart, Pepe’s Pool Party, PopCat’s Soccer Showdown, and Subway Surf Rush are the first games to be deployed in the ridiculously attractive ecosystem.

Subway Surf Rush is completed and can be played in its meta version, with the Web 3 version going live when the coin is launched. We also heard on the grapevine that Pepe’s Pool Party is nearly done as well!

The creator-first platform holds the promise to MemeClip becoming a phenomenon on its own, as developers will be able to leverage NFT royalties and play-to-earn rewards to meaningfully engage newcomers. Financial incentives include multi-wallet support, ultra-simple buy flow (as well as onboarding), and a juicy early-staking APY of 1450% per annum at the time of writing.

$MCLIP’s current price of $0.0035 is set to be increased irreversibly in less than 24 hours, and the presale is attracting quite a bit of attention on major outlets like 99Bitcoins, Cointelegraph, Analytics Insight, and more.

Total supply – 9,000,000,000

Presale – 23% (2,070,000,000)

Liquidity pool and listings – 15% (1,350,000,000)

Marketing – 25% (2,250,000,000)

P2E rewards – 15% (1,350,000,000)

Staking rewards – 12% (1,080,000,000)

Project development – 10% (900,000,000)

9. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) – Baby Pepe With Big Boy Ambitions to Scale Ethereum

Meet a new crypto project that’s treating Ethereum’s scaling problems like a joke – Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The project is building an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain while bringing in pure meme energy.

Little Pepe promises to deliver the holy grail of crypto: ultra-low fees, lightning-fast speeds, and zero taxes.

$LILPEPE is the ecosystem’s gas and governance token. So, despite its mascot’s tiny frog arms and adorable periwinkle beanie, $LILPEPE has serious staying power and is unlikely to pump and dump like the many $PEPE descendants before him.

FreshCoins audited Little Pepe’s smart contract for potential exploits, logic, compliance with ERC-20 standards, and access control. A score of 81 indicates the project takes security and transparency as seriously as babies take nap time.

One-third of the token supply is allocated to chain reserves, which shows commitment to the network’s long-term development.

Only 10% is set aside for marketing – just enough to fund the community’s expansion without overhyping the token, which often leads to excessive volatility.

Currently priced at $0.0013 on presale, $LILPEPE attracted $3.6M in funding, but the price will hop higher on Stage 5. Now is the best time to secure your share of $LILPEPE with $ETH, $USDT, or a bank card at the lowest-ever price.

Although Little Pepe is still in its infancy, its X channel amassed 14K followers, and the Telegram community has 11.4K members.

That’s impressive organic growth for a presale project, so the meme magic looks to be already working – and word-of-mouth is doing the heavy lifting.

Total supply – 100B

Chain reserves – 30% (30B)

Presale – 26.5% (26.5B)

Staking rewards – 13.5% (13.5B)

Liquidity – 10% (10B)

Marketing – 10% (10B)

DEX allocation– 10% (10B)

10. Nexchain ($NEX) – First AI-Powered Blockchain Innovates Presales

Nexchain ($NEX) is an upcoming crypto presale that aims to create the first-ever AI-powered blockchain with transaction speeds of over 400K TPS and minimal fees of $0.001.

By comparison, Solana (the second-fastest blockchain after ICP) can only process 1,120 tx/s (transactions per second), and the average fee is $0.03. Which makes $NEX 358x faster and 30x cheaper than Solana, the meme coin king.

$NEX also combines the Proof-of-Stake mechanism with AI-driven algorithms for added security and performance (transactions happen faster and are much more secure).

Pretty neat, but that’s not all.

Nexchain also offers native cross-chain interoperability through bridges. This means you’ll be able to swap between any of the major blockchains like Solana and Ethereum with ease.

Nexchain can theoretically work cross-industry, too.

It can automate fraud detection and credit analysis for finance companies, speed up diagnoses in healthcare firms, and offer real-time monitoring and cost reduction in supply-chain management.

IoT, content monetization, decentralized AI services, and government administration are other potential implementations of $NEX.

Nexchain is currently in presale at $0.078 per token, and has already raised $5.5M, positioning itself as an AI-powered Layer‑1 blockchain with strong early investor support.

Total supply – 2.15B

Public – 20% (430M)

Treasury – 16% (365.5M)

Ecosystem – 15% (322.5M)

Team – 10% (215M)

Liquidity – 8% (172M)

Private – 7% (150.5M)

Reward – 7% (150.5M)

Burn – 6% (219M)

Marketing – 5% (107.5M)

Seed – 5% (107.5M

11. Harry Hippo ($HIPO) – New P2E Coin With Upcoming AI-Driven Insights

Harry Hippo ($HIPO) is yet another crypto project capitalizing on the play-to-earn (P2E) market, which is predicted to reach an eye-boggling $6.32B by 2032.

$HIPO, however, sets itself apart from other P2E titles by being the backbone of a novel game dubbed ‘Harry Hungry Hippo,’ which is currently in development.

Another boon of the Harry Hippo ecosystem is its upcoming expansion into AI-driven insights, NFTs, and increasing the demand for its token through CEX listings in Phase 4.

Later down the line, it also plans on a metaverse launch to solidify $HIPO’s place as a meme coin leader.

An extra benefit is being able to stake $HIPO on presale, of which 10% of the project’s total token supply is allocated. Plus, one token currently only costs $0.008, with $1.8M raised in the presale phase.

Total supply – 15B

Presale – 20% (3B)

Liquidity – 20% (3B)

Staking – 10% (1.5B)

Development fund – 15% (2.25B)

Marketing – 35% (5.25B)