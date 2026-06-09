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Amid the recent sell-off that pushed the XRP price to test the key $1 support level, a small window of optimism has started to show up again. The token is beginning to align with a rare monthly relative strength index (RSI) setup that—according to past cycles—has appeared before major, explosive rallies.

According to market expert Sam Daodu, the last three times this signal flashed—in 2017, 2020, and 2022—XRP went on to rally dramatically afterward. The gains in those periods ranged from 1,000% to 60,000%. However, there’s an important caveat: those enormous percentage outcomes started from extremely low price levels.

XRP Price Watch

Sam Daodu identified that XRP’s monthly RSI has fallen to about 41.6. In the report’s framing, that reading is not just low—it’s described as the lowest ever. The RSI level is characterized as a deep-oversold zone that XRP has only reached four times in 13 years.

In theory, oversold conditions can sometimes mark the beginning of a turn, which is why the signal has drawn attention again after the XRP price tested $1. Still, Daodu’s view includes a reality check about expectations.

While the earlier examples of significant price increases may be inspiring, they were driven by market conditions that are not easily replicated. For example, when the XRP price was under a penny in 2017, the subsequent rally carried it to $3.84 — a five-figure percentage gain.

The report argues that simply applying the same percentage-gain math to today’s higher price base would imply XRP reaching prices in the hundreds of dollars—something Daodu suggests is not realistic in the current cycle.

The Next Rally Could Stretch To 2027

So the question becomes: if the pattern “holds,” what outcome is plausible rather than fantasy? In the report’s estimate, reclaiming the $3.65 cycle high over the next year or two would be roughly a 3x move from current levels.

That kind of recovery is presented as believable, assuming broader market sentiment turns in crypto’s favor. Going substantially higher, such as $5 or beyond, is described as requiring more than just a technical bounce for the XRP price.

The report ties that possibility to fundamental catalysts, specifically noting that it would depend on the CLARITY Act passing and exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand genuinely expanding, not only RSI strength returning.

Even if the XRP price bottom is already in, the report suggests the rally that follows could take until 2027 to fully develop. It also adds that a flat price through the summer wouldn’t necessarily break the pattern, because the monthly RSI setup is designed to play out gradually over a longer timeline.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com