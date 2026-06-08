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Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed back above the $63,000 level after falling to its lowest point since 2024 last week. Even so, two AI models analyzed by CCN suggest that the path ahead for BTC is likely to remain uneven, with multiple outcomes depending on how macroeconomic signals and market positioning develop.

Bitcoin Outlook Under ChatGPT

CCN’s report drew on ChatGPT’s four-scenario framework and assigned probabilities to each. In the base case, set at a 60% chance, the model expects a market that stays volatile but trends upward overall.

That outcome, according to ChatGPT, would be supported by continued exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, eventual rate cuts, and expanding corporate treasury adoption.

A deeper correction was given a 25% likelihood, with the model pointing to drivers such as sticky inflation, regulatory shocks, or recession fears. If those factors intensify, ChatGPT suggested BTC could retreat toward the $60,000 support zone, depending on how severe the downturn becomes.

The remaining probability split covered an upside and extreme tail risk. ChatGPT allocated 10% to a more aggressive scenario described as “an explosive bull run” far above the current consensus. It also assigned 5% to black swan events that could push the market in either direction.

While ChatGPT presented a full set of scenarios, it also highlighted what it called its single most likely outcome. That “chaos case” is not framed as either a clean rally or a straightforward crash.

Instead, ChatGPT expects multiple swings of 10% to 20% over days or weeks, with headlines repeatedly shifting between fresh bull-market claims and new crash warnings.

The result, in the model’s view, would be turbulence—an environment where institutional adoption and macro uncertainty collide, producing sharp moves but no clear sustained direction for months.

Claude’s Path For BTC

Claude’s Bitcoin outlook, in contrast, was structured around macro timing and catalysts. It focused on liquidation dynamics and upcoming data points.

From there, Claude identified two key decision windows for the next phase: May CPI, scheduled for June 10, and the FOMC dot plot on June 17. Based on what those signals could mean for rate cut expectations and broader liquidity conditions, Claude built three conditional Bitcoin scenarios.

In Claude’s first scenario, a second consecutive hot CPI print would change the outlook quickly. The model suggested this would likely erase remaining 2026 rate cut expectations, strengthen the US dollar, and drain liquidity from risk assets like Bitcoin. Claude rated this setup as the highest near-term risk option.

It also included a price implication: a clean break below $60,000 could open the door to $55,000, with $52,000 in play if Strategy (previously MicroStrategy) continued trimming Bitcoin to fund preferred dividends.

Claude’s second scenario assumes an “in-line” CPI print. In that case, the model expected the Fed to stay cautious, with the median dot pointing to one cut. Bitcoin would likely grind sideways between $60,000 and $68,000 through the FOMC meeting, and Claude rated this as the most likely route if the data lands as expected.

The third Claude scenario looks for a relief-driven upside path. If CPI comes in cooler—below 3.0%, as Claude described—it would reprice the interest-rate curve toward more cuts, push the dollar lower, and potentially spark a relief rally.

Claude projected a snap-back toward roughly $70,000 to $75,000 in that case, though it characterized the outcome as real but lower probability compared with the other paths.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com