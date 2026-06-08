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A crypto analyst has shared his belief that XRP may finally be getting ready for a major comeback after months of steady decline. The prediction comes as Bitcoin has climbed back above $63,000 in early Monday trading hours, helping the broader crypto market start the week on a positive note.

Why the Analyst Is Turning Bullish On XRP

In a recent X post, Crypto analyst Bird described the current market setup as a potential “rise of the phoenix” moment for the Ripple coin. According to him, several factors are coming together that could boost the altcoin’s price.

One of those factors is improving regulatory clarity around the crypto industry with the CLARITY Act currently awaiting Senate approval. Bird also pointed to the growing use of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, which are creating new opportunities for blockchain networks.

For context, data from RWA.xyz showed that stablecoin supply on the XRPL has continued increasing, reaching around $888 million, a 78% increase over the past month.

Bird also noted that Ripple continues to focus on partnerships and real-world use cases. While the XRP price has not fully reflected these developments yet, he believes they are helping build a stronger foundation for future growth.

Another reason for optimism is Bitcoin dominance. When Bitcoin’s share of the overall crypto market falls, investors often move money into altcoins. Bird believes this change could benefit Ripple coin in the coming months.

Because of these factors, the analyst said there is a strong chance of a major price move higher. He even suggested that XRP could experience a “God candle,” a term traders often use to describe a sudden, powerful price surge.

XRP ETFs Continue To See Inflows

Ripple’s coin has shown strength in the ETF market despite recent market weakness. Over the past week, Bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of $1.72 billion, while Ethereum ETFs saw outflows of $168 million. In contrast, XRP ETFs attracted inflows of $2.62 million. Several analysts view this as a positive sign of investor interest.

Bird is not the only analyst expecting a recovery. Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO recently said that the coin is still following what he calls the “Blue roadmap,” a market structure he has been tracking for some time.

According to EGRAG, short-term price swings do not change the bigger picture. He believes the coin’s overall trend remains intact as long as the market continues to follow this roadmap.

At the time of writing, the XRP price was trading between $1.12 and $1.14, up about 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has recovered above $63,000 after losing around 13% of its value during the previous week.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com