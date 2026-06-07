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The US Bitcoin spot ETF market has carried its bearish momentum into June, recording substantial capital withdrawals during the first trading week of the month. The latest outflows come after a difficult May, as investor sentiment around Bitcoin continues to worsen amid strong macroeconomic uncertainty.



Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record 1 Green Day In 15

According to data from SoSoValue, the Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded combined net outflows of approximately $1.72 billion between June 1 and June 5, as market prices tumbled to around $60,000. The negative performance follows May’s total net outflows of $2.43 billion, marking an extended period of capital flight from the investment funds. Over its last 15 trading sessions, the Bitcoin ETFs have registered just one day of positive net flow, i.e., a moderate $3.05 million on June 4, underscoring the dominant bearish sentiment among institutional investors.



Looking at individual performance, BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for the majority of the week’s withdrawals, after registering net outflows of $1.34 billion. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $201.92 million in net redemptions, while Grayscale’s GBTC lost another $144.36 million. Other funds that experienced significant selling pressure include Invesco’s BTCO, Bitwise’s BITB, and ArkInvest/21Shares, with respective net withdrawals of $12.65 million, $15.57 million, and $49.71 million.



Meanwhile, Grayscale’s BTC, Valkyrie’s BRRR, WisdomTree’s BTCW, and Hashdex’s DEFI ended the week with no net flows. Only two investment funds attracted relevant fresh capital as Van Eck’s HODL recorded net inflows of $4.22 million, while MSBT added $35.05 million. At the time of writing, cumulative net inflows into Bitcoin Spot ETFs total $53.94 billion. Meanwhile, total net assets now stand at $75.12 billion, down 20.19% in value over the last week.



Ethereum ETFs Lose Another $168M Amid Market Turmoil

In line with their Bitcoin counterparts, the Ethereum spot ETFs also opened their June account with significant investor withdrawals. Over the last week, the funds collectively recorded net outflows of $168 million, while their combined net assets fell to $9.78 billion from $11.78 billion.

The latest figures suggest institutional investors are adopting a more cautious approach as they navigate an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment. At press time, Bitcoin is valued at $61,592, reflecting a modest 2.00% gain in the last day. Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $1,612 after rebounding from its cycle low around $1,500.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview