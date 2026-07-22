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Following an action-packed opening weekend, headlined by its $1,000,000 GTD CoinMillion and several other notable early highlights, the buzz around CoinPoker’s Battle of Malta Online Series is growing by the day and shows no sign of slowing down.

Early winners have been crowned, all of them receiving their payouts almost immediately thanks to CoinPoker’s ultra-fast crypto payment system, even as the series gears up for even more high-stakes action in the weeks ahead.

3rd place in Malta million in my crypto wallet in under an hour. For anything negative I’ve said about coin, this negates it. Very impressed on that quick payout — John Voss (@deadmauedr) July 13, 2026

At the same time, players are stepping up their pursuit of glory, especially with many flagship tournaments, big crypto guarantees, physical trophies, digital awards, and Battle of Malta Autumn Edition live packages still to come.

Battle of Malta Partners CoinPoker: A Convergence of Crypto Poker and Europe’s Premier Live Circuit

CoinPoker is going all out to redefine the crypto poker storyline through strategic partnerships and promotions that deliver real value to players.

Only weeks ago, it gave out a fully funded 25,000 USDT Triton Jeju package to a lucky winner after a partnership with Triton Poker and followed it up with the World Poker Masters that awarded more than $48 million in crypto payouts.

This time around, the online poker room is taking things a step further with a collaboration with Battle of Malta, one of Europe’s most iconic live poker festivals.

The alignment, according to industry observers, could create a seamless pathway for new talent from online tables to one of the most celebrated live poker events on the international poker calendar.

One such way is through the newly rolled-out tournament series, Battle of Malta Online, which opens a free route for online poker fans aspiring to join the next Battle of Malta series coming up at Casino Malta this October.

Also known as the “Road to Malta,” the series offers more than just free packages to the live poker festival. Players can also compete for substantial cash rewards, digital awards, and physical trophies across a diverse schedule of tournaments. Hence, it is no surprise that the series has witnessed a huge turnout since its debut on July 12.

Slawomir Switalski, General Manager of Casino Malta, the company behind Battle of Malta, is optimistic that the partnership would help connect CoinPoker’s global player base with the international live poker competition.

“This partnership with CoinPoker represents an exciting step forward for Battle of Malta. CoinPoker has built a strong and innovative platform with a truly global player base, and we are delighted to welcome their community to Malta. By connecting online players with the live Battle of Malta experience, we are creating new opportunities for players to compete on one of poker’s biggest stages while enjoying everything Malta has to offer,” Slawomir said.

$1M GTD CoinMillion Leads Opening Weekend Action

The Battle of Malta Online Series got off to a spectacular start on CoinPoker, with early highlights such as the $215 CoinMillion dominating major poker headlines.

The event, which carries a $1 million guarantee, has produced the largest prizes of the series so far. The first-place finisher, “monc,” for example, collected $121,500 along with a Battle of Malta Online physical trophy and a matching digital version in the CoinPoker Trophy Cabinet.

The table below lists the top five finishers in the CoinMillion event and their prizes:

Place Player Prize 1 monc $121,500.00 2 n7v7rcapp7d $77,100.00 3 JohnnieTsunami $55,800.00 4 IdiOtsudaDavai $40,600.00 5 LappyPoker7 $29,800.00

Where things became extremely dramatic was at the final table, when the third-place finisher JohnnieTsunami requested a deal but was turned down. The player was eventually eliminated from the tournament.

CoinMillion Battle of Malta Ends with a Dramatic Failed Deal Attempt He asked for a deal. He got ignored. One hand later, he was out. Sometimes poker scripts itself better than Hollywood. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/AjuMJFGU5D — PokerListings (@PokerListings) July 17, 2026

Apart from CoinMillion, players also impressed across the rest of the schedule. Take “agarrolaocho” for example. The player won the Valletta 8-Max, earning $39,002.46. “Vorr” also captured the Battle of Malta $150 CoinMasters BITCOIN title and collected $39,764.14.

Players can keep up with the latest winners directly inside the new CoinPoker client.

Upcoming Events at Battle of Malta Online Series

The excitement surrounding the Battle of Malta Online Series is growing as it progresses, especially with so much still left to play for. Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming events.

$2,500 Live Poker Packages to 2026 Battle of Malta Autumn

The road to Battle of Malta Autumn has begun on CoinPoker. A total of 100 free live poker packages have already been rolled out, each worth $2,500 and covering travel expenses, accommodation, and a €600 ticket to the live Main Event, carrying a $2,000,000 guarantee.

Players hoping to experience the live poker festival this October can qualify by entering any of the Battle of Malta Online events each week. Doing so automatically earns them a ticket to the Champions Trials multi-stage tournaments, where the packages are up for grabs.

Battle of Malta Main Event

Central to the Battle of Malta Online Series is the coveted $565 Main Event. It is a multi-flight event with a guaranteed prize pool of $2,500,000, while satellites are available from $55.

Day 1 flights are already underway and will continue throughout the series, starting daily at 17:30 UTC. Those who advance will return for Day 2 on August 3, where they will compete for a share of the prize pool and a unique physical trophy. The schedule is as follows:

Date Day UTC Start Time Buy-In Name GTD 23/07/2026 Thursday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1C] Ticket to Day 2 26/07/2026 Sunday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1D] Ticket to Day 2 27/07/2026 Monday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1E] Ticket to Day 2 28/07/2026 Tuesday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1F] Ticket to Day 2 29/07/2026 Wednesday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1G] Ticket to Day 2 30/07/2026 Thursday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1H] Ticket to Day 2 31/07/2026 Friday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1I] Ticket to Day 2 01/08/2026 Saturday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1J] Ticket to Day 2 02/08/2026 Sunday 17:30 $565.00 Main Event [1K] Ticket to Day 2 03/08/2026 Monday 17:30 Ticket Main Event DAY 2 $2,500,000

Battle of Malta Main Challenger & Main Crusader

An additional highlight on the schedule is the $500,000 Main Challenger, which features a $55 buy-in. Next to it is the $100,000 Main Crusader, offering an even more accessible $11 buy-in.

According to the schedule, Day 1 flights for both events run daily at 17:30 UTC. Players who advance will return to Day 2 to compete for their share of the guaranteed prize pool.

CoinMasters BTC High Roller

The momentum continues with the $1 million GTD CoinMasters BTC High Roller, which comes with a $1,500 buy-in.

A longstanding fixture on the CoinMasters’ schedule, this event has traditionally awarded gold-plated CoinMasters coins to winners. This time, however, the champion will also receive a special physical trophy.

Already, Day 1A and 1B have been completed, but players still have opportunities to qualify through the remaining Day 1C and 1D flights.

Date Day UTC Start Time Buy-In Name GTD 26/07/2026 Sunday 17:05 $1,500.00 CoinMasters BTC HR 1C Ticket to Day 2 02/08/2026 Sunday 17:05 $1,500.00 CoinMasters BTC HR 1D Ticket to Day 2 03/08/2026 Monday 17:05 Ticket CoinMasters BTC HR DAY2 $1,000,000

Regs of the Round Table & The Iron Throne

The Regs of the Round Table is one event in the Battle of Malta Online Series poised to draw the attention of some of the fearless names in online poker.

At its core, the tournament features a $530 buy-in and $200,000 prize pool. Players looking for a lower buy-in can opt for the medium or low versions, each offering a more affordable entry point.

Date Day UTC Start Time Buy-In Name GTD 30/07/2026 Thursday 16:30 $530.00 Regs of the Round Table $200,000 30/07/2026 Thursday 16:30 $55.00 Regs of the Round Table $75,000 30/07/2026 Thursday 16:30 $11.00 Regs of the Round Table $20,000

Finally, there is the $5,200 Iron Throne, perfect for high rollers who value the prestige of winning a real physical trophy, which will be delivered directly to their homes.

This event will run for two days, specifically on July 26 and 27 at 18:05 UTC, and carries a $400,000 guaranteed prize pool.