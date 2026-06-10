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Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) has recorded a massive 22% surge in stablecoin activity as new data reveals a sharp increase in liquidity over the past week. Analysts say this growth positions XRPL among the top blockchains, signaling rising adoption and capital inflows despite declines in its price action.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger Stablecoin Supply Jumps 22%

The XRP Ledger is seeing renewed growth and interest, with new on-chain data showing a significant rise in stablecoin volume. Market analyst Xaif Crypto shared on X that XRPL’s stablecoin supply has increased by approximately 22% in just one week, reaching a total of $762 million on-chain. He noted that the figure now ranks the XRP Ledger as the 15th largest blockchain by stablecoin supply, suggesting that liquidity is increasingly flowing into the network.

Notably, the latest growth comes as stablecoins continue to play a key role in blockchain ecosystems, often serving as a measure of available liquidity and network activity. According to Xaif Crypto, the recent increase highlights the growing movement of capital into XRPL as its stablecoin market expands.

XRP advocate Diana also commented on the latest milestone. She stated that the 22% increase suggests that more than $142 million had entered the XRP Ledger within seven days. Diana contrasted this performance with that of larger blockchain networks.

According to the data she shared, Ethereum’s (ETH) stablecoin supply fell 2.05% over the same period, while Tron (TRX) recorded a 0.51% decline. In comparison, XRPL posted a 22.87% increase, making it one of the strongest performers among major blockchain networks during the week.

The recent growth also extends beyond the seven-day timeframe. Diana noted that stablecoin liquidity on the XRP Ledger has more than doubled over the last 30 days, suggesting that the latest spike was part of a broader expansion trend.

This increase in supply indicates that XRPL is attracting a large share of stablecoin liquidity, enabling the network to compete more fiercely with top blockchain players in the market. Moreover, it suggests growing adoption and confidence as more users or institutions use the blockchain for payments and DeFi-related activities.

Update On The XRP Price Action

On the price action front, XRP is still trading lower, with volatility and selling pressure adding to its already fragile market structure. CoinMarketCap data shows that XRP’s price is currently standing around $1.1, down by another 5% in the past 24 hours and about 10% over the past week.

Despite its weak performance, analysts remain optimistic about XRP’s future price action, with some pointing to the upcoming CLARITY Act as the next catalyst that could trigger a massive surge in the cryptocurrency. Market analyst Tom has forecast a rally toward a range as high as $15-$18 for XRP after the crypto bill passes and institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency accelerates. He noted that this projected surge would represent a more than 1,100% gain in the XRP price from current levels.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com