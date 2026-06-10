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Several key metrics of XRP are starting to change course, falling drastically along with the ongoing bearish performance of the altcoin’s price. As the downside pressure mounts, the Realized Profit to Loss Ratio has experienced a sharp decline to levels that reflect the intensity of the current bear market phase.

Investor Profitability On XRP Takes A Hit

The price of XRP is still trapped below $1.2, as bearish pressure returns to the market following a brief upswing. Investors are still feeling the impact of the persistent downside action of the leading altcoin, which is triggering a shift in market dynamics.

In light of this significant price decline, the XRP’s Realized Profit to Loss Ratio is notably dropping to negative levels. As seen in the chart shared by Glassnode, a popular on-chain data analytics platform, the metric on the 90-day time frame has fallen to 0.38, indicating a decrease in profitability among investors.

Furthermore, a change in market mood and investor behavior is reflected in the drop as an increasing number of transactions are being completed at a loss compared to those realized in profit. During this period, an inflection or more selling pressure is highly likely, which will be vital for the possible next major move.

According to the platform, for every dollar of loss being realized in the market, only 38 cents of profit are being taken. At the 2025 peak, this ratio reached level 50, implying that profit-takers were overwhelming loss sellers by a factor of 50x, but that key dynamic has completely inverted.

Glassnode highlighted that when a ratio drops deep below 1, it reflects a market where the majority of participants who are moving coins are doing so at a loss. This trend is a clear indication of a hallmark of intense capitulation.

Despite the waning price performance, XRP spot trading is picking up pace. Data shows that this rise in spot trading is being led by large investors or big whales, and has maintained this dominance since July 2022.

An important aspect of this development is that these traders often lead the spot market trading in periods of accumulation phases rather than making significant orders during the uptrend phases. In addition, Glassnode highlighted that the cohort has been leading spot trading very actively since October last year.

Withdrawal Ongoing On Crypto Exchanges

XRP investors’ sentiment and behavior are experiencing a key shift as the altcoin is starting to leave cryptocurrency exchanges. One of the major exchanges where this trend is being spotted is the Korea-based leading trading platform, Upbit.

The reserves appear to be slightly declining, but subtly. CW noted that in periods when XRP’s reserves on Upbit grow, it has generally coincided with bearish trends. Meanwhile, when the reserves decrease on the platform, the altcoin has displayed notable rallies. As a result, the data analyst believes that a bounce could be on the horizon if this trend continues.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com