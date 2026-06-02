Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP is struggling as selling pressure keeps the price pinned near $1.28 without the directional conviction needed to defend the level with confidence. The market is cautious — and an Arab Chain analysis tracking whale withdrawal behavior on Binance has identified a structural signal in the off-exchange activity data that places the current weakness in a historical context spanning back to 2021.

Total XRP whale withdrawals from Binance over the past 30 days have fallen to approximately 978 million XRP — their lowest level since 2021. The reading reflects a clear and sustained decline in the activity most associated with large holders making long-term positioning decisions: moving assets off the exchange and into self-custody or external storage where they cannot be immediately sold.

The historical baseline that gives the current reading its full weight is the contrast with previous periods of market strength. During the bull runs of 2021 and the active phases of 2024 and 2025, whale withdrawals surged to tens of billions of XRP — a scale that reflected heightened investment activity, strong holder conviction, and the behavioral signature of large participants accumulating rather than distributing. Those periods of elevated withdrawal activity coincided directly with the price advances that defined XRP’s most significant moves.

The current 978 million XRP represents a near-complete reversal of that dynamic — and Arab Chain’s analysis examines what that reversal describes about where large holders currently stand relative to XRP at $1.28.

The Quietest Whale Withdrawal Activity Since 2021

The Arab Chain report frames the current withdrawal reading with the honest calibration that prevents it from being misread in either direction. A five-year low in whale withdrawals describes a market in a specific and recognizable phase — one where the behavioral signature of confident long-term positioning has been replaced by hesitation, preference for liquidity, and a wait-and-see posture that neither commits to accumulation nor signals active distribution.

XRP Binance Whale Outflow | Source: CryptoQuant

The two explanations the analysis identifies for the withdrawal decline carry different forward implications. Reduced appetite for cold storage suggests large holders are choosing to keep assets exchange-accessible rather than locking them away — a posture consistent with participants who want the option to sell quickly if conditions deteriorate. Waiting for market clarity suggests the same holders have a thesis but are withholding execution until the price environment provides the confirmation they need before making long-term positioning decisions.

Both interpretations converge on the same near-term reality. Weak withdrawal activity alongside a narrow trading range describes a market without momentum in either direction — neither the accumulation behavior that precedes sustained advances nor the distribution behavior that precedes sustained declines.

The forward signal the report identifies is specific. A rebound in whale withdrawals alongside increasing price activity would confirm that large holders have found the clarity they were waiting for and are transitioning from hesitation into active long-term positioning. Until that combination appears, the five-year withdrawal low reflects ongoing caution rather than resolved conviction — and XRP’s narrow range is the price expression of exactly that unresolved state.

XRP Loses Key Support As Bears Push Price To Multi-Month Lows XRP is trading near $1.26 after breaking below the critical $1.30 support level that had contained selling pressure throughout most of April and May. The breakdown marks a deterioration in market structure and places XRP at its weakest price since the February capitulation event, when the asset briefly traded below $1.20 before recovering. XRP setting fresh lows | Source: XRPUSDT chart on TradingView The chart shows a clear bearish trend across all major moving averages. XRP remains below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, confirming that sellers continue to control momentum across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes. More importantly, the recent decline occurred after multiple failed attempts to reclaim the $1.45–$1.50 region, which repeatedly acted as resistance during the second quarter. Related Reading: BlackRock And Strategy Send 7,459 Bitcoin To Coinbase Prime – Will Demand Hold Up? Volume has remained relatively subdued during the latest breakdown, suggesting the move is being driven by persistent supply rather than panic liquidation. This type of gradual decline often reflects weak demand rather than aggressive selling, a dynamic that aligns with the recent drop in whale withdrawal activity from Binance. From a technical perspective, bulls now need to reclaim $1.30 quickly to avoid confirming the breakdown. If XRP remains below this level, downside risk increases toward the February low near $1.15. On the upside, the first meaningful resistance sits around $1.38–$1.40, followed by the more important supply zone near $1.45, where every recovery attempt has failed since April. Until those levels are recovered, the trend remains decisively bearish. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com