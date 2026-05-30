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Bitcoin is struggling below $75,000 as the market faces uncertainty that has made directional conviction difficult to sustain across multiple sessions. The price is under pressure — and top analyst Axel Adler has identified a development in the institutional wallet data that adds a specific supply dimension to the current weakness that the price chart alone does not reveal.

BlackRock and Strategy-affiliated wallets have moved Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime infrastructure. The movement is documented and confirmed. What remains unconfirmed is the intent behind it — a sale has not yet been executed, and the transfer into Coinbase Prime’s custody and settlement infrastructure does not automatically constitute distribution. Large institutional participants move Bitcoin through Prime infrastructure for a range of reasons that include rebalancing, collateral management, and operational transfers that do not result in open market selling.

What the transfer does create is a supply overhang. Bitcoin that has moved into exchange-adjacent infrastructure is Bitcoin that is closer to the sell side than Bitcoin sitting in cold storage. The market now faces a specific and measurable question: Is the demand currently present at and below $75,000 sufficient to absorb whatever volume these wallets ultimately direct toward the open market?

Adler’s analysis frames the current moment as a test of demand rather than a confirmation of selling, and the market’s response to that test is what the next sessions will reveal.

7048 BTC From BlackRock and 411 BTC From Strategy

The Axel Adler analysis documents the transaction chain with precision that removes ambiguity about what moved and where it went. On May 28, 7,048.324 BTC traveled the route from IBIT wallets through a BlackRock Coinbase Prime deposit address into Coinbase Prime itself. The metric tracks this specific pathway because it represents a logistical movement of meaningful scale — not an internal bookkeeping transfer but a deliberate repositioning of coins from storage infrastructure into a venue where liquidity can be accessed.

BlackRock transfers to Coinbase Prime | Source: Arkham

The Strategy-affiliated component adds a second thread to the same destination. An intermediate address received 206.169 BTC and 205.312 BTC from wallets Arkham attributes to Strategy. Approximately fifteen minutes later the combined 411.480 BTC moved to Coinbase Prime. The intermediate address carries no direct corporate label but the transaction chain is sufficiently clear to speak confidently about Strategy-affiliated funds moving into exchange infrastructure.

Strategy-Linked Wallet | Source: Arkham

The analytical framing Adler applies to both movements is identical and honest. Neither transfer confirms an immediate sale. What both confirm is a state change — coins that were in storage mode are now in potential liquidity mode. Supply has moved closer to the order book from two separate institutional sources on the same day. Whether that supply becomes active selling or simply represents operational repositioning is what the market must now absorb and answer through its price response.

Bitcoin Sits At A Defining Weekly Support Level Bitcoin is trading near $73,700 on the weekly timeframe, placing the market directly on one of the most important support zones of the current cycle. After peaking above $120,000 in late 2025, BTC entered a prolonged correction that ultimately drove price toward the $63,000-$66,000 demand area, where buyers stepped in aggressively during February. That defense established the foundation for the recovery seen throughout March and April. Bitcoin consolidates around pivotal level | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView The chart now shows Bitcoin retesting the upper support zone around $72,000-$74,000 after failing to sustain momentum above $80,000. This region previously acted as resistance during the recovery phase and is now being tested as support. From a market structure perspective, this is a critical moment. Bulls need to hold this level to preserve the series of higher lows that has been developing since the February bottom. Related Reading: Altcoin Rotation Continues Despite Weak Bitcoin And Market Uncertainty The moving averages paint a mixed picture. Price remains below the 50-week and 100-week moving averages, confirming that the broader trend is still under pressure. However, Bitcoin continues to trade well above the rising 200-week moving average near $61,000, indicating that the long-term bull market structure has not yet been invalidated. Volume has remained relatively moderate during the latest pullback, suggesting that large-scale capitulation has not emerged. If buyers defend the current zone, Bitcoin could attempt another push toward $80,000. A breakdown below $72,000, however, would likely shift attention back to the major support region between $63,000 and $66,000, where the strongest demand of 2026 previously appeared. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com