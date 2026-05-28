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Bitcoin’s latest price action has turned into a fight for control around one of the most important areas. The price has been struggling to recover after falling back below $80,000, and the weakness is now taking place below two major on-chain levels that are converging at $78,000.

On-chain data shows that the Short-Term Holder Cost Basis is around $78,000, while the True Market Mean is sitting close to $78,300. These two levels have now converged, creating a heavy ceiling just above Bitcoin’s current price.

Bitcoin Is Stalling Below The Level Recent Buyers Need Most

Bitcoin’s price action is currently trapped between two forces. One side is $74,000, where buyers are still trying to defend. The other is the $78,000 area, where on-chain valuation models are now meeting at almost the same point. The next break may decide whether the latest weakness is another range-bound dip or the start of a deeper correction below $70,000.

According to data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, Bitcoin’s short-term holder cost basis is currently at about $78,000. The Short-Term Holder Cost Basis is one of the cleanest ways to understand the pressure on newer Bitcoin investors. It measures the average acquisition price of coins held for less than 155 days, which means it measures the breakeven point of the more reactive investors.

There’s also Bitcoin’s true market mean, which makes the $78,000 price level even more important. The true market mean tracks the cost basis of actively transacted supply, and according to Glassnode, it has always acted as a dividing line between bear-market and bull-market regimes. It is currently near $78,300, almost exactly where the short-term holder’s cost basis is sitting.

Bitcoin Needs To Hold Above This Level

Many recent buyers accumulated between $75,000 and $78,000, pushing their cost basis close to the true market mean. That can support a recovery if demand is strong, but it can also create fast downside pressure if demand is low.

However, spot demand is fading, and this is placing pressure on the $74,000 price level. BTC fell to this level last weekend and rebounded, but the bounce was shallow. At the same time, US Spot Bitcoin ETF demand has started to weaken again, with flows turning negative over the past two weeks and recording a $733.43 million outflow in the last 24 hours alone.

If BTC is going to push meaningfully higher from here, spot demand likely needs to step back in and defend $74,000. That isn’t going so well right now, as the Bitcoin price is currently down by 3.4% in the past 24 hours and trading at $73,230.

Glassnode’s Realized Profit/Loss Ratio is at 1.56, which confirms that Bitcoin has seen net positive capital flow since the $60,000 floor. However, that reading is still below the 2 to 5 range that has always appeared during the early stages of more persistent bull markets.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com