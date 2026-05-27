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A market analyst has issued a fresh warning on Bitcoin (BTC), pointing to a shift in the cryptocurrency’s risk index as it moves back into a high-risk zone. The update comes as key price levels are broken and signs of weakness begin to emerge, raising concerns that BTC’s recovery may be losing momentum and a decline could be imminent.

Bitcoin Risk Index Signals Major Threat

Market analyst Crypto Tice is sounding the alarm on Bitcoin after flagging the cryptocurrency’s weakening market structure and rising downside risk. In a recent X post, the analyst stated that the Bitcoin risk index, a metric used to measure the current market environment, has moved back into “a high risk zone.”

According to him, this dangerous shift signals that the safe market conditions that had previously supported BTC’s recovery above $83,000 are now starting to break down. He added that the price area between $78,000 and $79,000, which previously acted as a breakeven level for many traders, has also been lost.

In his view, this change suggests that selling pressure is no longer fully absorbed by buyers and that sellers are now gaining more control over the market and BTC’s short-term price direction.

Attempting to pinpoint BTC’s next move, Crypto Tice outlined two possible paths from here. In the first scenario, the analyst suggested that if Bitcoin’s risk index falls back below 25, the market could stabilize, and the cryptocurrency’s recovery trend may continue.

However, he highlights a less optimistic scenario for his second outlook. Crypto Tice stated that if Bitcoin’s risk reading continues to rise, it could be an early confirmation that a broader breakdown has officially begun. The analyst noted that the BTC price would then enter a more fragile phase where recent support levels may no longer hold.

As a warning, Crypto Tice stressed that BTC’s current structure, which has supported its price for weeks, is now under serious threat. While he did not predict a specific price direction, he cautioned that the next move could be significant and urged traders to closely monitor Bitcoin’s risk index for further confirmation of trend direction.

BTC Sits At Critical Price Level That Could Decide Next Move

In a separate analysis, crypto expert Killa has identified a key Bitcoin price level that is critical to its broader market direction. He stated that BTC is currently in a make-or-break zone that could determine whether its uptrend continues or reverses, depending on its next move.

If Bitcoin holds current levels and rebounds toward $81,000 to $82,000, the analyst said it would confirm a shift in structure and suggest the market is continuing higher. He described this move as a strong bullish signal, noting that many traders are underestimating its importance.

On the flip side, the analyst has warned that a breakdown below current support levels would automatically invalidate Bitcoin’s bullish setup and open the door to a deeper correction. In that scenario, he sees BTC potentially dropping below $60,000 as selling pressure intensifies.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com