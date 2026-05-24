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The crypto market has no shortage of painful charts. But the latest data on Evernorth’s XRP position is brutal. The investment firm now sits on $490 million in paper losses on its XRP holdings.

Meanwhile, a crypto presale called Divine Ray ($DCR) smashed $100,000 on its opening day. While XRP holders wait for a 73% price rally just to break even, Divine Ray offers a completely different kind of opportunity. A live social media app. Its own blockchain. And Phase 1 pricing at a $5 million valuation.

For buyers looking for the best crypto presale to buy before Phase 1 ends, Divine Ray deserves a close look.

Evernorth’s $490 Million XRP Nightmare

CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn flagged that Evernorth’s XRP position turned unprofitable after just two weeks. Here are the numbers. Evernorth holds 473.28 million XRP. The firm acquired these tokens for approximately $1.162 billion at a realized price of $2.45 per XRP. That was the entry.

Then XRP dropped. The worst loss hit $642 million on February 6, when XRP fell to $1.10. Right now, XRP trades at $1.42. That puts Evernorth’s unrealized loss at $490 million. The chart from CryptoQuant tells the story clearly. The blue line representing unrealized loss has been deep in negative territory since late January. The orange line for unrealized profit is nowhere to be seen. XRP price shown as candlesticks has been bouncing between $1.10 and $1.60, far below the $2.45 breakeven level.

Source: CryptoQuant

What does this mean for XRP? The token needs to rise 73% from the current price of $1.42 to reach $2.455 just for Evernorth to break even. That is a massive move. It is possible. But it is not guaranteed. Evernorth survived similar losses in 2022 with Bitcoin, which eventually soared and turned into a $1.81 billion profit by November. That strategy worked for Bitcoin. Whether it works for XRP remains to be seen.

For retail buyers, sitting on a large cap token that needs a 73% rally just to get back to someone else’s breakeven is not an ideal position. That is why smart money is looking at early-stage presales with real products and low valuations. Enter Divine Ray.

How Divine Ray Works – A Presale With a Live Product

Divine Ray is a fully functional social media platform that you can download right now from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Most crypto projects launch tokens before building anything. Divine Ray did the opposite. The app works. The blockchain runs. The presale is just the next step.

Divine Ray operates its own Cosmos-based blockchain integrated with the IBC network. That gives the project full control over its technology, scalability, and future ecosystem development. No reliance on third-party chains. No bottlenecks. The Divine Ray Coin already trades on the Osmosis decentralized exchange. Real liquidity and market validation exist from day one of the presale. That is super rare.

The platform serves a large and growing target market. The global consciousness and wellness economy expands every year. More people seek meditation, retreats, spiritual content, and conscious communities. Divine Ray connects creators, retreat centers, events, and communities through one unified platform. That is a multi-billion dollar sector.

DRC has multiple token utilities. The token powers memberships, advertising, NFT minting, creator rewards, and community growth inside the platform. Each use case creates demand for DRC. As the platform grows, those demand drivers multiply.

Divine Ray also offers one of the lowest ICO launch valuations in the industry. Phase 1 pricing starts at an approximate $5 million valuation. Most ICOs launch at $50 million or $100 million with nothing but a website. Divine Ray has a live app, a working blockchain, and a token already on a DEX.

The presale structure is simple. Four phases. Increasing prices.

Phase 1: 400 billion DRC at $0.0000015 per token. Total $600,000.

Phase 2: 350 billion DRC at $0.000002 per token. Total $700,000.

Phase 3: 320 billion DRC at $0.0000025 per token. Total $800,000.

Phase 4: 257.143 billion DRC at $0.0000035 per token. Total $900,000.

The presale accepts USDC Noble, ATOM, Matic, Ethereum, and Avalanche. With $100,000 raised on day one, Phase 1 is moving fast.

Why DCR Is a Better Buy Than XRP Right Now

Here is the simple truth. XRP needs a 73% price increase just for one institutional investor to break even. That does not guarantee any return for retail buyers. Even if XRP doubles from here, you are looking at a 2x return after years of waiting. Large caps move slowly.

Divine Ray offers a different risk-reward profile. At a $5 million valuation, a move to a $25 million valuation would be a 5x return. A move to $50 million would be a 10x return. Those are not unrealistic targets for a project with a live social media app, its own blockchain, and a growing user base in the consciousness economy. The token already trades on Osmosis. The app is live on Apple and Google stores. The team delivered what most presales only promise.

XRP holders are hoping for a 73% rally just to see Evernorth break even. Divine Ray presale buyers are getting in at Phase 1 pricing before the crowd arrives. That is the difference between chasing a large cap recovery and getting early access to a working product with a low valuation.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp