Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Popular Bitcoin poker room, CoinPoker, is back in the spotlight after agreeing to a strategic deal to sponsor Triton’s most coveted Super High Roller Series (SHRS) currently live at Maestral Resort & Casino in Montenegro.

The timing could not be better, considering its largest tournament series to date is still underway and it has recently expanded its global reach through multiple ambassador signings and the rollout of an all-new software.

With the Triton partnership, however, the platform is stepping directly into the pinnacle of live super high roller poker.

Welcome to the table, @CoinPoker_OFF. Official Partner of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro. The Home of High-Stakes Online Poker. Player-first, built for the biggest stages in the game. Maestral Resort & Casino. May 13-28. Game on. pic.twitter.com/VFCxEmN8vw — Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) May 12, 2026

The deal also includes a special $25,000 fully covered sponsorship to the next Triton Poker SHRS, coming up in Jeju, South Korea this September.

CoinPoker, Triton Partnership Signals New Era For High-Stakes Crypto Poker

Two leaders from two different poker worlds are joining forces for the first time ever to create something unique.

Triton operates on the biggest stage in live poker, hosting a series of record-breaking tournaments annually at luxury venues.

Each series attracts global attention and prestige, not only for its multi-million prize pools but also because it is regularly attended by famous international poker stars and VIP recreational players.

In particular, it is the battleground of fearless poker elites like Tom Dwan, Dan Smith, Stephen Chidwick, Phil Ivey, Jason Koon, Fedor Holz, Papo MC, Mario Mosböck, and Danny Tang, all of whom embody the skill, composure, and aggression that define high-stakes drama.

Mosböck, for example, has won the SHRS titles four times, with his latest victory coming against five-time winner and fellow Triton Poker ambassador Danny Tang at the ongoing Montenegro stop, which has been running since May 13 and continues through May 28.

The former Austrian professional footballer, who also serves as an ambassador for CoinPoker, regularly documents his Triton journey on his YouTube channel to entertain, teach, and inspire the next generation of poker champions.

That being said, CoinPoker’s collaboration with Triton Poker is no coincidence, considering the former has firmly established itself under the brightest spotlight in crypto poker through back-to-back multi-million dollar tournaments, highest-stakes online cash games, star-studded ambassador roster, among other highlights.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin poker room is running its largest-ever tournament series dubbed World Poker Masters with $25 million guaranteed.

Combine all of that with its provably fair mechanics and safeguards against automated scripts, and it’s clear why it has been a major recipient of crypto traders transitioning into online poker amid the prolonged quietness across the market.

Now, through its sponsorship of one of the most-watched stops, CoinPoker is taking the next logical step to amplify its visibility, particularly among the most serious poker audience in the world.

According to Mosböck, “This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a powerhouse alignment. Bringing together two of the world’s premier poker brands is a win for the industry, and we’re just getting started.”

Triton CEO Andy Wong said, “We’re very much looking forward to working with CoinPoker for our trip to Montenegro this month. This is always one of our most popular destinations, and we’re delighted to unveil our new sponsorship arrangement just as everyone is gearing up for 16 exciting days of action.”

Both parties expressed commitment to future partnerships to further bridge the divide between the two poker arenas sharing the same DNA.

$25,000 Road To Triton Promo Goes Live On CoinPoker

With the Triton Montenegro stop still in full swing, attention is already shifting to the next series in Jeju.

The Road to Triton Jeju is already open, and one lucky CoinPoker player will live the dream of clinching a fully covered $25,000 NLH Super High Roller sponsorship to compete on poker’s biggest stage.

The package includes five-star hotel accommodation, round-trip business flights, and a VIP experience with their favorite poker stars.

The fully funded $25,000 buy-in, in particular, has the potential to generate a prize pool of up to $10,000,000, as well as a first-place prize of up to $2,000,000, further underlining the magnitude of what is at stake.

All new and existing players at CoinPoker are eligible for this life-changing package, and the qualifying events have been underway since Sunday, May 17, 2026, and will run through June 14, 2026.

To earn a seat at the qualifiers, new players must sign up on CoinPoker with the TRITON code and play 50 cash game hands or one real money tournament in a week. Existing players, on the other hand, can enter up to four daily Road To Triton freerolls, with each winner feeding into the same path.

There will be five Qualifiers across the promotion, each billed to run every Sunday throughout the period. The winners from each will meet at the final table, where the last player standing claims the $25,000 package.

CoinPoker – A Top-Tier Bitcoin Poker Room With Global Reach

A decentralized, blockchain-based poker site, CoinPoker has attracted a large number of recreational players and serious grinders from around the world since its debut in 2017.

People are drawn to it for different reasons. First, it is globally accessible, which means players can access it from anywhere in the world without using a VPN.

More so, thanks to its no-KYC policy, players do not need to provide government-issued identification, proof of address, or any personal details to create accounts, deposit funds, and play their favorites.

The platform is available for free download on Desktop and mobile devices, featuring No Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha and other game types across both real money cash game and tournament formats.

At the same time, it has a web version that supports all mobile devices, including iPhone, appealing to those seeking entry into the online poker scene without the hassle of downloading an app.

New players earn a 150% up to 2000 USDT matching bonus on their first deposit, while existing players benefit from its CoinRewards program.