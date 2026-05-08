Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Divine Ray ICO launched yesterday, and the numbers are already looking more than solid. Within the first 24 hours, the presale raised over $100,000. That is a strong start by any measure, but it stands out even more in today’s bear market conditions. Many crypto projects struggle to produce results, but Divine Ray hit the ground running.

So what is Divine Ray ($DCR)? It is the first full-service social media platform on Earth powered by its own blockchain. The mobile app is already live on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The platform runs on a dedicated Cosmos-based blockchain integrated into the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) ecosystem.

As opposed to projects that sell tokens before building anything, Divine Ray already has a functioning product. That product now has a growing user base of creators, spiritual organizations, retreat centers, and conscious communities. And with the presale off to a $100K start on day one, momentum is growing fast.

Presale Urgency and DRC Token Utility

The Divine Ray presale is structured in four phases. Prices increase with each phase. Phase 1 offers DRC at $0.0000015 per token. Phase 2 moves to $0.000002. Phase 3 goes to $0.0000025. Phase 4 closes at $0.0000035. Early participants get the lowest entry price. That is not a guarantee of returns. It simply means later buyers pay more for the same token.

Why is that important? Well, DRC has real utility inside the ecosystem. The token powers memberships, advertising, NFT minting, creator rewards, and community growth. Each of these functions creates demand for DRC. As the platform expands, more users and organizations will need the token to participate in the economy. Multiple demand drivers already exist, and more will come as the ecosystem grows.

One more factor makes this crypto presale stand out. Divine Ray’s Phase 1 pricing starts at an approximate $5 million valuation. That is among the lowest ICO launch valuations in the industry. Most ICOs launch at tens or hundreds of millions. A lower valuation gives the project room to grow as exchange listings expand and the user base scales. Again, no guarantees. But the structure puts early participants in a stronger position compared to most public sales.

What Makes Divine Ray Different – Real Utility, Live Product

Most crypto presale projects sell a promise. Divine Ray sells a product. The mobile social media app is fully functional and available right now on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. You can download it, create an account, post content, build an audience, and interact with other users.

Behind that app sits Divine Ray’s own blockchain infrastructure. Built with the Cosmos SDK, the Divine Ray blockchain is live and integrated with the IBC network. That means the project controls its own technology, scalability, and future development. It also means Divine Ray can communicate and trade with dozens of other Cosmos chains. That interoperability is a major advantage most standalone social platforms do not have.

Divine Ray Coin (DRC) already trades on the Osmosis decentralized exchange. That is not a future listing. It is live right now. Osmosis is one of the largest DEXs in the Cosmos ecosystem. Real liquidity and real market validation exist from day one of the presale. New buyers do not have to wait for a listing. The market is already there.

Finally, Divine Ray sits inside a massive and growing target market. The global wellness and consciousness economy expands every year. More people seek out meditation, retreats, spiritual content, and conscious communities.

Divine Ray connects all of those players through one unified platform – creators, retreat centers, event organizers, and their audiences. That is a large addressable market, and Divine Ray is one of the first blockchain projects built specifically for it.

Momentum Is Here, But the Window Is Open

Divine Ray raised over $100,000 in its first 24 hours. That happened in a bear market. It happened with no exchange hype and no empty promises. It happened because the project already works. Users can see it, touch it, and use it today. That kind of proof gets serious attention.

The presale moves through four phases, and each phase raises the token price. Phase 1 will not last long at this rate. When Phase 1 sells out, the price increases. When Phase 2 sells out, it increases again. The lowest entry price is available only right now.

This is one of the best crypto presale opportunities in 2026 for one simple reason. Most presales ask you to believe. Divine Ray asks you to look at a live app, a working blockchain, and a token already trading on a major DEX. That is rare. That is why the market responded so fast.

If you are looking for the best crypto ICO this year, Divine Ray belongs at the top of your list. The product is real. The utility is clear. The valuation is low. And the clock on Phase 1 pricing is ticking. Yesterday was day one. Today is day two. The best crypto presale window closes faster than most people expect.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp