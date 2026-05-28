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Data shows the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has slipped back into the extreme fear territory following the latest retrace in the asset’s price.

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Is Signaling Extreme Fear Again

The “Fear & Greed Index” is an indicator created by Alternative that tells us about the average sentiment present among investors in the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency markets.

To represent the market mentality, the index make use of a numerical scale running from zero to hundred. When the metric has a value under 47, it means the average investor is showing fear toward digital assets. On the other hand, the indicator being above 53 suggests the dominance of greed in the sector. Values between these two cutoffs naturally correspond to a net neutral sentiment.

Besides these three main zones, there are also two ‘extreme’ regions called the extreme fear (values of 25 and below) and extreme greed (above 75). Currently, the index is in the former of these two zones.

Looks like the index has a value of 25 at the moment | Source: Alternative

As is visible, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has a value of 25, which is right on the boundary of the extreme fear territory. Earlier in the week, the indicator had managed to escape out of this zone, but the latest level suggests that the improvement in sentiment couldn’t last.

The trend in the BTC Fear & Greed Index over the past month | Source: Alternative

The latest decline in the index has come as the various cryptocurrencies have faced a pullback. Bitcoin, which had recovered into the high $77,000 levels earlier, is now back below $75,500.

Historically, the extreme sentiment zones have held much significance for the sector as they have been where major price tops and bottoms have tended to form. The relationship between sentiment and the market’s trajectory has been an inverse one, however, meaning that extreme fear is where bottoms have appeared while extreme greed has facilitated top formations.

Considering this, the return to extreme fear may not exactly be a negative for the market. That said, just entry into the zone alone isn’t enough to force a bottom, as in the past, the index has often stayed in the region for long periods before Bitcoin and others have reversed their course.

The Fear & Greed Index incorporates a variety of metrics related to the sector to determine the market sentiment. One factor included in the index is social media sentiment. In an X post, analytics firm Santiment has talked about how bullish and bearish comments related to digital assets have compared on the major social media platforms recently.

A bearish sentiment seems to have been more dominant in recent days | Source: Santiment on X

From the chart, it’s apparent that bearish sentiment has outweighed the bullish one on social media recently, indicating that the crowd on these platforms has also been pessimistic toward Bitcoin and others.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $75,400, down almost 3% in the last seven days.

The price of the coin seems to have been consolidating | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com