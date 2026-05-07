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The Fear & Greed Index suggests digital asset traders are fearful even after the latest price recovery above $82,000 that Bitcoin has observed.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Is Still Pointing At A Fearful Market

The “Fear & Greed Index” is an indicator created by Alternative that tells us about the average sentiment present among traders in the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency markets. It represents the investor mentality as a score lying between 0 and 100. All values above 53 on the scale correspond to a sentiment of greed, while those below 47 suggest fear among the investors. Naturally, the metric being between these two cutoffs implies a net neutral market mentality.

Here is how the latest value of the Fear & Greed Index looks:

The metric has a value of 46 at the moment | Source: Alternative

As displayed above, the indicator has a value of 46, which means that Bitcoin traders are holding a sentiment that leans fearful. The degree of fear is only slight, however, as the metric is sitting right on the edge of the zone.

On Tuesday, the Fear & Greed Index had surged to a value of 50, implying that sentiment was exactly in the balance. Despite bullish momentum in the market continuing over the past day, however, sentiment has actually deteriorated. This could be a potential indication that investors are still not convinced by the recovery surge.

Though the latest pullback in the metric doesn’t mean that the recovery hasn’t caused any uplift in sentiment. As the chart below shows, the Fear & Greed Index was in the depths of fear during the first half of April.

How the Fear & Greed Index has fluctuated over the past twelve months | Source: Alternative

The indicator was so low back then that it was inside a zone called the extreme fear. This region, which corresponds to values of 25 and lower, indicates the presence of the worst FUD in the market. The index saw a long stay inside this region before the recent Bitcoin recovery rally finally triggered a sustained break.

While the sentiment is currently still inside the fear territory, it’s possible that the investor mood could improve further in the coming days if the current bullish momentum continues. It only remains to be seen, however, how things will play out in the market.

In some other news, the price uplift during the past day has meant that a large number of liquidations have occurred over in the derivatives sector. These liquidations have heavily leaned in the short direction, as the heatmap below from CoinGlass shows.

The majority of the assets have seen a short-heavy flush | Source: CoinGlass

Out of the $211 million in liquidations that Bitcoin-related contracts have witnessed, over $200 million have involved the bearish bets. Overall, short liquidations have amounted to $441 million in the digital asset sector.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin has surged to the $82,500 mark following the latest continuation to its rally.

The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com