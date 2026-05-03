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Crypto exchange Toobit has introduced a new Proof of Reserves (PoR) portal, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and user fund security. The new feature allows traders to verify their assets in real time while accessing detailed on-chain reserve data through a centralized dashboard.

As trust and transparency become critical in the crypto industry, Toobit’s latest infrastructure upgrade positions it among exchanges prioritizing verifiable asset backing and security-first design.

What Is Toobit’s Proof of Reserves Portal?

The newly launched Proof of Reserves page is designed to give users full visibility into exchange reserves while maintaining privacy and security.

Through this system, traders can independently verify that their funds are fully backed using blockchain-based validation tools.

This aligns with the broader industry trend where Proof of Reserves is becoming a standard requirement for top crypto exchanges in 2026.

Key Features of Toobit’s Proof of Reserves System

The features making this product one of the top-tier ones in the industry are many but here are the key ones:

Real-Time Asset Verification via Merkle Tree

Toobit enables users to confirm that their balances are included in a Merkle tree structure, a cryptographic method widely used to ensure data integrity.

This allows traders to:

Verify their account balance inclusion

Confirm funds are backed without exposing personal data

Maintain privacy while ensuring transparency

Live Reserve Ratios Across Major Cryptocurrencies

The PoR dashboard provides real-time reserve data for key assets, including:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Toobit states that its reserves maintain a 1:1 or higher ratio, meaning user assets are fully backed at all times — a key requirement when evaluating secure crypto exchanges.

Public Merkle Root for Full Transparency

To further strengthen trust, Toobit publishes its Merkle root hash, creating a tamper-proof snapshot of total reserves.

This ensures:

Public verifiability

Immutable reserve records

Increased accountability for the exchange

Open-Source Self-Verification Tools

For advanced users, Toobit provides:

Open-source verification code

Step-by-step technical documentation

These tools allow traders to independently validate both:

The integrity of the Merkle tree

Their individual asset backing

This level of transparency is increasingly expected from the most trusted crypto trading platforms.

Part of the Bee-Safe Security Ecosystem

The Proof of Reserves portal is integrated into Toobit’s Bee-Safe security framework, an infrastructure designed to protect user funds at multiple levels.

Key components include:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security standards

Multi-Party Computation (MPC) to eliminate single points of failure

Air-gapped cold storage to isolate private keys from online systems

A $50 million Shield Fund for additional user protection

Security is further reinforced through audits and monitoring from industry providers such as Hacken and Elliptic.

Why Proof of Reserves Matters in 2026

The launch of Toobit’s PoR portal reflects a wider shift across the crypto industry.

Recent data shows:

The global crypto user base has reached 560 million people (~9.9% of internet users)

59% of traders prioritize security and verifiable reserves over features

Illicit on-chain activity has increased by 162% year-over-year

As a result, security concerns remain the biggest barrier for adoption, with 42% of potential users citing lack of protection as their main hesitation.

In this environment, Proof of Reserves is no longer optional — it is a baseline requirement for credible crypto exchanges.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange focused on delivering a secure, transparent, and high-performance trading environment.

The platform offers:

Deep liquidity across crypto derivatives markets

Advanced trading infrastructure

Broker integration via APIs with platforms such as CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy

As the Official Regional Partner of La Liga, Toobit continues expanding its global presence while positioning itself as a forward-looking player in digital asset trading.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com