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The crypto market could be headed toward a double-digit Bitcoin price crash, as an analyst has identified a historical pattern that he says has always occurred after BTC’s cyclical halving event. According to the expert, Bitcoin has always crashed exactly 750 days after its halving event, indicating a strong chance of a similar decline in the current cycle.

Analyst Predicts Timeline For Next Bitcoin Price Crash

A pseudonymous crypto market expert known as No Name on X has presented a rather foreboding Bitcoin price forecast, expecting a massive decline in the coming days. In his post, the analyst revealed that Bitcoin tends to crash exactly 750 days after its cyclical halving.

He pointed out that throughout Bitcoin’s history, there have been four halving events, and each has seen similar price declines in the same timeline. Given how strongly consistent and precise this post-halving behavior is, No Name suggests that the current cycle could see a similar price crash.

At the time of his analysis on May 1, No Name noted that the current Bitcoin market is already on day 740 since the last halving event in April 2024, leaving just 10 days before the projected price decline. However, as of this writing, May 5, there are only about six days left before the expected correction, placing the decline date at exactly May 11.

Regardless of timing, No Name clarified that he cannot say with certainty whether this recurring halving decline will hold this cycle. However, he noted that historical trends strongly indicate that the market could be headed toward another decline. His accompanying chart also does not show the exact price he expects BTC to decline if this recurring crash occurs. However, the analyst urges traders and investors to remain prepared ahead of any potential downturn.

Notably, No Name has maintained a bearish stance on Bitcoin for weeks now. In a previous X post, the analyst stated that the market is currently in a phase of anxiety, noting that everyone still thinks that BTC is experiencing a slight price dip. However, he maintains a more pessimistic view, believing that the worst phase of the current market cycle has not even begun.

Analyst Projects BTC Rally To $85,000

While some analysts predict bearish moves for Bitcoin, others maintain optimistic near-term outlooks for the flagship cryptocurrency. According to crypto expert Ted Pillows, Bitcoin could see its price skyrocketing toward $85,000 if its bullish momentum continues.

In an X post, the analyst noted that Bitcoin is currently trying to break above the November 2025 lows after recently climbing past $79,000. He predicted that if the price can reclaim and hold this zone around $80,000, it suggests that BTC could potentially rally very quickly toward the $84,000 to $85,000 region.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com