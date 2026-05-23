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Nation-state adoption of Bitcoin has become the new frontier for crypto advocates, a far cry from the days when the currency’s biggest achievement was buying two pizzas.

Sixteen years after that first recorded transaction, the Bitcoin community marked the anniversary on May 22 with fresh evidence of how far the currency has traveled.

Bitcoin Pizza Day: A Transaction That Changed Everything

Back in May 2010, software developer Laszlo Hanyecz posted an offer online: 10,000 BTC in exchange for two Papa John’s pizzas delivered to his door.

The Bitcoin he spent was worth roughly $41 at the time. At current market prices, that same amount of Bitcoin is valued at more than $767 million — and when Bitcoin hit its all-time high of around $126,000 in October 2025, those 10,000 coins briefly crossed $1.2 billion in value.

Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day. Sixteen years ago, 10,000 BTC bought two pizzas. Today those coins are worth ~$760M and we’re still debating how to tax the transaction. Adoption and use cases have grown and crypto is now a $3T industry. We need clear rules, a sensible tax and market… pic.twitter.com/t5iI9Bte8h — Crypto Council for Innovation (@crypto_council) May 22, 2026

The transaction was more than a quirky footnote. Nischal Shetty, founder of crypto exchange WazirX, said the exchange proved that a decentralized digital asset could facilitate real commerce.

Only a few hundred transactions were being processed on the Bitcoin network each day at the time, with almost no payment infrastructure or institutional involvement to speak of.

From Two Pizzas To Oil Tankers

The scale of ambition surrounding Bitcoin has grown dramatically since then. In April 2026, Iran announced that ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical shipping waterways — could pay tolls in Bitcoin, US dollar stablecoins, or Chinese yuan.

The announcement generated significant attention in crypto circles. However, according to Sam Lyman, head of research at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, no onchain evidence exists of any oil toll being paid in Bitcoin as of publication. Tether’s USDT stablecoin has remained the dominant payment method for those transactions.

Image: Investopedia

The Long Road To Real-World Use

Back home in the US, lawmakers have been pushing Bitcoin-related legislation as well. A renewed effort to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve was introduced through the ARMA bill, with some states also moving to exempt Bitcoin payments from certain taxes.

Hanyecz’s 2010 purchase remains the symbolic starting point for all of it. His willingness to treat Bitcoin as actual money — at a time when almost nobody else did — helped set the foundation for everything that followed.

What began as a $41 experiment is now a global conversation about national reserves, international trade, and the future of money itself.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView