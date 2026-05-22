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Momentum has continued to fade for Bitcoin following a broader market pullback, which has kept its price below the $80,000 mark. During the ongoing waning price action, one aspect of the market that is drawing significant attention is the activity of Bitcoin Long-Term Holders.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Tighten Grip On Circulating Supply

Bitcoin long-term holders or seasoned investors are turning up across the market and are demonstrating bullish activity. Despite the fact that the asset is still trading sideways with little price momentum, these key investors are gradually gaining more control over the circulating supply of BTC.

After a period of accumulation by these investors, On-Chain Mind, a crypto and data analyst, revealed that they now hold over 81% of all BTC supply. Such a development points to growing and robust conviction among seasoned investors in the face of short-term market instability and limited price activity.

This growing conviction is focused on BTC’s future price potential, especially in periods of consolidation when weaker hands start to leave the market. With long-term holders consistently adding more BTC, this move is likely to negate selling pressure in the markets, which could create a positive environment for a leg up.

During the period, BTC held by OGs has gone quiet, revived supply has collapsed, and speculative capital is already near bear market floor territory. Given that these factors are converging, Bitcoin appears to be less like a fresh collapse and more like a market running out of sellers.

Institutions Are Selling Off Their Coins

This growing confidence is not observed among other groups, such as institutional investors. Darkfost, a verified CryptoQuant author, has outlined a sharp rise in selling pressure among these investors as indicated by the Coinbase Premium Index, which continues to drop deeper into negative territory.

His examination is based on an adapted version designed for very short-term analysis using a 1-hour timeframe. Additionally, it is a volume-weighted variant, which helps minimize noise by giving the biggest volumes in the gap calculation more weight.

According to the expert, when this key metric turns negative, it often implies that the price of BTC on Coinbase Advanced is lower than on Binance, the leading trading platform. This pattern suggests that the population of institutional and professional investors trading on Coinbase Advanced is selling more aggressively than investors trading on Binance.

In this case, it provides a useful path to evaluate the behavioral divergence between retail and institutional participants and detect which side is currently driving the market. Right now, institutions seem to be moving toward hedging tactics due to the uncertainty surrounding the current macro environment while they wait for more clarification.

Furthermore, this trend is likely to shift rapidly if conditions around the Strait of Hormuz begin to ease, which is precisely why monitoring short-term behavior remains particularly important in the market.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com