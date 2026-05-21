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The current Bitcoin price weakness has triggered confusion across the crypto market after a prominent analyst on X pointed to massive BTC outflows from major trading and custodial platforms. The claims surfaced at a time when overall market sentiment is still leaning bullish, creating a sharp disconnect between optimism and price action.

Bitcoin Price Faces Heavy Selling Pressure

The disconnect became more noticeable after the analyst shared data showing large Bitcoin outflows tied to several major crypto firms and exchange-linked wallets. The transactions involved Coinbase Prime wallets, Binance addresses, Wintermute wallets, OKX deposits, and Bybit-associated flows.

According to the analyst, the combined Bitcoin movements crossed hundreds of millions of dollars within a short period, reflecting what appeared to be aggressive selling activity from large market participants while the Bitcoin price was already under pressure.

The claims quickly gained traction because the transactions appeared to involve institutional-grade infrastructure. Coinbase Prime is commonly associated with institutional custody and trading services, while Wintermute is widely recognized as one of the crypto industry’s largest market makers. Binance and OKX wallet activity also fueled speculation that deeper liquidity players may have been repositioning during the downturn.

Although wallet transfers alone do not conclusively prove coordinated selling, traders often interpret large exchange-linked flows as a sign that major holders could be preparing to distribute assets into the market. That perception can rapidly increase volatility when the Bitcoin price is already struggling to maintain momentum.

Positive Sentiment Failed To Support Bitcoin

Persistent selling pressure, highlighted in another chart previously shared by the same analyst, revealed the Bitcoin price breaking below an ascending support trendline that had reportedly held since 2014. According to the analysis, this long-standing structure had withstood major downturns in 2018 and 2022 before finally giving way during the latest decline. The breakdown is being interpreted as a potential signal of a deeper capitulation phase, where confidence tends to deteriorate rapidly after key support levels fail.

What makes this whole setup confusing is the fact that broader market sentiment had not fully shifted into bearish territory at the time. Many investors were still positioned for further upside following the Bitcoin price move to a new all-time high earlier in 2025.

Evidence of this lingering optimism was also reflected in Bitcoin’s current market performance during the dump. Even though it has seen a 2.7% and 4.4% decline over the past 7 days and 14 days respectively, Bitcoin has recorded a positive 24-hour gain. It also remained in the green across both 30-day and 60-day timeframes, suggesting that many traders still view the broader trend as bullish despite short-term weakness.

This relatively stable positioning near historically elevated price levels likely helped delay widespread panic. Instead of immediate fear-driven selling, a significant portion of market participants initially treated the decline as a temporary correction within a larger uptrend.

Overall, the combination of heavy wallet activity and weakening technical structure helps explain why Bitcoin continued to slide even in the presence of long-term optimism and price strength near multi-month highs.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com