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US-based global investment bank Goldman Sachs is betting big on XRP, with reports revealing a massive stake in XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The move comes as the regulatory conditions around XRP become clearer, prompting many institutions to begin accumulating the cryptocurrency globally.

How Much Goldman Sachs Has Invested In XRP ETFs

A crypto and blockchain researcher known as BankXRP on X has revealed Goldman Sachs‘s massive investment in XRP. According to its Q1 2026 13F, filed on February 10, 2026, the US bank held more than 1.94 million shares of the XRP ETF as of Q4 2025, from Bitwise Asset Management. At the time, this investment was worth nearly $40 million but fell to $31.2 million due to lower market prices.

Notably, BankXRP said that this large amount of XRP ETF exposure is just a fraction of Goldman Sach’s total holdings. The bank currently holds a total of about $154 million across four XRP ETFs. The analyst noted that this stake represents about 73% of all disclosed institutional XRP ETF holdings, making Goldman Sachs the top institutional holder.

Beyond its position in the Bitwise XRP ETF, Goldman Sach’s has invested about $38.5 million in Franklin’s XRP Trust, $38 million in Grayscale XRP ETF, and $36 million in 21Shares XRP ETF. BankXRP argued that the sheer size of the bank’s XRP ETF stake shows that institutions are becoming incredibly serious about XRP and no longer treating it as a speculative bet. They are actively accumulating the digital asset ahead of any possible market shift.

BankXRP further noted that, despite XRP’s price declines and muted performance over the past few months, Goldman Sachs has not reduced its exposure to the cryptocurrency. This shows that institutions are likely investing for the long run, reflecting strong confidence in XRP’s future performance.

Royal Bank Of Canada Invests In XRP ETFs

In another post, market experts Xaif Crypto revealed that another major bank has also revealed a stake in XRP. The crypto analyst said that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) currently has over $30,000 worth of XRP exposure through the Bitwise XRP ETF. The bank had registered its holdings in a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 15, 2026.

Xaif Crypto noted that RBC’s stake in XRP ETFs, at just about 2,000 shares, is incredibly small relative to its $570 billion portfolio. However, he pointed out that the total stake does not matter. He said that what is important is that a top-5 Canadian bank now officially holds XRP ETFs on record.

Just having one of Wall Street’s most prestigious firms, like Goldman Sachs, listed as a top holder brings huge reputational credibility. Now, with a top Canadian bank joining as a major investor, XRP’s position in the crypto space is strengthening, steadily establishing it as a core institutional asset.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com