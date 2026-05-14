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A crypto analyst has identified a Bullish Divergence on a three-day Dogecoin (DOGE) price chart that is pointing toward a fresh breakout to new highs. He believes that the emergence of this formation suggests that Dogecoin could be gearing up for a massive 500% price rally. However, his optimistic forecast does not stop there, as the analyst projects an even higher price target above $1 once that first target is reached.

Dogecoin Bullish Divergence Signals Move To $1.25

Javon Marks, a well-known crypto analyst on X, has shared a new analysis for Dogecoin, predicting two bullish targets that are drawing attention from investors and traders. According to the analyst, Dogecoin is now responding even more positively to a key Bullish Divergence that has been holding up well on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

Marks’ accompanying chart shows that this divergence has been forming since 2025, taking enough time and strength to develop. Usually, when the MACD indicator signals a Bullish Divergence, it suggests that a cryptocurrency that has spent a long time declining or trading sideways has quietly been building significant momentum beneath the surface.

Given that strong foundation, Marks predicts that DOGE’s recent recovery near $0.10 could be the early signal of a much greater move to the upside. He suggests the breakout is pointing toward a staggering price rally of about 500%, which, from current prices, could catapult DOGE straight toward $0.6533. This bullish level puts the meme going just 11.4% below its all-time high of roughly $0.73 set in May 2021.

Once Dogecoin reaches $0.6533, Marks projects an even bigger and stronger price surge toward $1.25. He noted that $0.6533 will likely be the resistance that opens up the path for Dogecoin to hit that historical milestone. According to the analyst, DOGE’s current Bullish Divergence has been laying the groundwork for a huge “running season” that could soon completely transform the meme coin’s price.

Analyst Says DOGE Bulls Are Finally Taking Control

Meanwhile, in a separate analysis, market expert Jonathan Carter stated that the Dogecoin bulls are now taking control of the market as the price shows signs of a potential rally. The analyst revealed that DOGE recently broke out of a descending channel on the daily timeframe, reinforcing his optimistic outlook on the meme coin.

Carter believes that once this breakout is confirmed with momentum, the meme coin could attract strong buying pressure as investors head back into the market. Despite its recent price declines and bearish sentiment, the analyst maintains that Dogecoin’s bullish structure remains intact.

He has outlined four potential upside targets for the meme coin this year, starting with a run to $0.135, then $0.153, $0.182, and ultimately $0.206. While his chart suggests that DOGE still has more room to rally to $0.28, he urges investors to sell and take profits around the $0.206 area.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com