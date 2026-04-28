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While it may not be as significant as its Bitcoin and Ethereum counterparts, the Dogecoin ETF remains one of the most historic achievements in the cryptocurrency sector this year. As the ETF landscape gains momentum, DOGE ETFs have just hit a notable milestone that could bolster demand for these newly launched investment products.

Dogecoin Investment Product Debuts On Major European Exchange

A new milestone for mainstream crypto adoption is taking shape, and this time it is centered around Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the market. The Dogecoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have secured another achievement that allows these products to gain more ground globally.

In the face of growing demand for ETFs, 21Shares’ Dogecoin ETP just went live on Xetra, the largest ETF exchange in Europe. The listing is a major step in making DOGE more accessible to institutions, turning it from a retail-driven asset into a more accessible investment product alongside leading assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to the report from 21Shares, DOGE ETPs going live on Xetra offers investors across Europe 100% physically-backed access to the most famous meme coin in crypto history. By connecting traditional finance with the cryptocurrency market, the action demonstrates the increasing need for diverse exposure to digital assets within regulated frameworks.

With fresh capital poised to enter DOGE ETPs, this burst of demand could play a crucial role in shaping the meme coin’s price trajectory in the short and long term. This news has triggered a frenzy across the Dogecoin community, with analysts expressing optimism regarding the milestone.

The milestone comes at a time when the Dogecoin Spot ETFs are experiencing significantly slow growth, recording little or no capital inflows. As the product eyes a new variety of investors across Europe, demand for the DOGE ETFs could gradually return, once again backed by meme coin excitement.

Another factor that could spur demand for the products is the decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regarding meme coins and other major assets in the crypto sector. Both regulatory bodies have recently classified DOGE alongside 16 other crypto assets as digital commodities, reducing regulatory friction and uncertainty on the meme coin.

Such classification is going to change how DOGE is being viewed in the crypto and financial sector. As a result, more institutional players and new financial products might likely flow into DOGE.

DOGE Showing Strength Compared To Bitcoin

While the market slowly improves, Trader Tardigrade, a crypto analyst, has delved into the performance of Dogecoin and Bitcoin. After his examination of the 1-hour time frame, the expert outlined that the Lower Time Frame (LTF) is flashing a classic Relative Strength Divergence.

For the DOGE, the meme coin is now printing a higher high, indicating underlying bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is steadily retesting the prior high before trending downward. Trader Tardigrade stated that this setup often signals rotation and fresh liquidity flowing into Dogecoin. With this, DOGE is now taking the spotlight while the crypto king experiences sideways performance.

Featured image from Peakpx, chart from Tradingview.com