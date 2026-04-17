Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs received approval in similar timeframes and have since been trading on the open market for six months now. During this time, there have been ups and downs for digital assets as interest fluctuated with the bear markets. Given the fact that both of these ETFs were approved in the same month, this report looks into their performances, comparing the funds to see which digital asset has drawn the most interest from investors.

Dogecoin ETFs Performance In 6 Months

The initial response to the Dogecoin ETFs was excitement back in November 2025, as the expectation had been building for a while. Once the ETFs launched, though, it was quickly evident that interest was not as high as expected. According to data from the SoSoValue website, the inflow in the first month came out to $2.16 million, with total net assets sitting at $6.29 million.

While the following months would see better inflow numbers, they were not exactly much better. For example, the cumulative total net inflow for December 2025 was $2.34 million, only slightly higher than the $2.16 million recorded in October.

January 2026 has come out as the best month for the Dogecoin ETFs so far, with a cumulative total net inflow of $6.41 million. This had brought the total net assets above $10 million for the first time. However, since then, the Dogecoin ETFs have been unable to replicate this.

As for the month of April, there have only been two days of inflows/activity despite being two weeks in. The site recorded inflows of $1.34 million on Friday, April 10, and $187,370 on Tuesday, April 14, bringing the total net assets to $10.8 million. But since then, there has been no other activity for the Dogecoin ETFs.

XRP ETFs Are Doing Much Better

In sharp contrast to the poor performance of Dogecoin ETFs, XRP ETFs have seen a notable amount of success in the market. In the first month alone, November 2025, the XRP ETFs had recorded $666.61 million in total cumulative net inflow. By the time the month was over, total net assets had risen to $687.81 million, data from SoSoValue shows.

The next month followed with $1.17 billion in cumulative total net inflow, pushing the total net assets above $1.2 billion. The next few months were not as successful, but there was always a notable amount of inflow moving into the XRP ETFs.

In the month of April, the XRP ETFs have already recorded more than $12 million in total net inflow, and $1.22 billion cumulative total net inflow. The total net assets did fall under $1 billion at the start of the year, but stayed high at $959 million at the time of the report.

Given the available information, it shows that XRP ETFs have performed better than Dogecoin ETFs. This also means that the XRP ETFs have received more institutional support compared to their Dogecoin counterparts.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com