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XRP could create enormous wealth for long-term holders if institutional adoption and global liquidity demand expand the way some market analysts expect. That was the message pushed by crypto commentator Remi Relief, who argued that future XRP valuations could become large enough to turn regular investors into millionaires and, in some cases, even billionaires.

The Big Price Theory

The idea of crypto assets creating life-changing wealth is not new. Bitcoin created millionaires after climbing from under $1 in 2011 to more than $100,000 by 2025 across multiple market cycles. Ethereum produced similar stories after rising from single-digit prices in 2015 to several thousand dollars during the 2021 bull run. Solana and Binance Coin also delivered explosive gains between 2020 and 2021 as adoption and institutional attention grew.

With an infrastructure connected to something far larger than ordinary retail speculation, Remi Relief believes XRP could do the same. He recently projected XRP’s climb toward the $1,200 to $1,700 range if its role within global finance expands rapidly in the years ahead.

Part of his outlook centers on an incoming period of regulatory and market clarity that he expects around July 4. He believes that moment could trigger a major push.

With that in mind, he warned the community against becoming careless during a major rally. Instead of encouraging endless holding, he advised traders to take profits gradually at different stages of the market cycle to improve the chances of preserving gains. He also pointed to May through September as a potentially decisive period. According to him, clearer rules and stronger institutional confidence could become a catalyst for a sharp XRP rally and wider momentum across the crypto market.

The Institutional Edge Behind XRP

XRP’s biggest selling point remains its connection to payments and liquidity movement. Ripple has spent years positioning the technology toward banks, remittance firms, and payment providers searching for faster and cheaper cross-border transactions.

That institutional angle is why analysts like Remi Relief believe the cryptocurrency still has room for a dramatic repricing event. Supporters argue that if financial institutions begin relying more heavily on blockchain settlement systems, assets linked to real-world utility could see demand rise sharply.

The analyst also tied XRP’s future to broader economic pressure. In his view, a major downturn in traditional markets could boost crypto adoption as governments and institutions search for more efficient financial systems. He even suggested that a severe economic collapse could eventually push the altcoin toward far more extreme valuations, potentially reaching $10,000 if global financial infrastructure increasingly depends on the asset for liquidity and settlement.

Whether XRP reaches the massive numbers being discussed remains uncertain. However, the growing focus on utility, institutional finance, and global payment infrastructure is changing how many investors view the asset. That shift is exactly why some market participants now believe XRP could eventually become one of crypto’s biggest wealth-generation stories.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com