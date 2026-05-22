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While discussions about XRP’s current price action mount across the community, a crypto analyst is resisting one of the most talked-about moments in the market. This review has triggered renewed hope about the altcoin’s future performance and potential to reach audacious levels.

XRP Touches The $50 Level On Gemini

CharuSan, a crypto analyst and engineer, has reignited interest in the famous $50 XRP candle that took place on the Gemini platform years ago. At the moment, the cryptocurrency space was engulfed in heated speculation due to the extraordinary price surge, with some seeing this as an indication of its true potential.

To date, the notorious candle continues to be one of the most enigmatic moments in recent cryptocurrency trading history as interest in historical market anomalies increases. In his post on the social media platform X, the expert has shed light on the truth behind this move in August 2023.

Given the distance from its value at that time, there were speculations that the move was a glitch or a glimpse into hidden market dynamics. However, CharuSan claims that this was not a glitch; rather, it was a 100% real market event and a perfect example of catastrophic slippage.

When the altcoin was relisted on the American-based cryptocurrency exchange, the liquidity around the order books was flat. After that, a market buy order immediately devoured all available sell orders on the exchange, sweeping the book until it executed a rogue sell order sitting at precisely the $50 zone. An interesting part about this move is that it only took about $37,000 in volume to launch the price of XRP to $50.

The Mathematical Theory Behind The Sudden Move

According to the expert, this event is the absolute mathematical proof of why tier-1 banks are unable to just depend on on-demand sourcing during peak volumes. This implies that these banks must hold XRP in their own isolated liquidity pools.

If a mere $37,000 can lead to a catastrophic slippage on a thin book, the system would be totally frozen by an institutional cross-border transfer worth billions of dollars. However, this is possible if the liquidity required is not already deeply pooled and locked by the banks themselves.

In order to prevent this exact pattern, financial giants cannot just plug into ODL as passive users. Instead, they require pre-funded, locked capital and dedicated XRP liquidity pools under their own management. At the same time, the Gemini candle proved that without deep, bank-held liquidity pools, managing global institutional volume is mathematically impossible.

CharuSan highlighted that investors cannot carry out massive transfers at low price tags like $20 and $30. His analysis is backed by the fact that these transfers could trigger catastrophic slippage, leaving traders completely unable to control both the market and the transactions. “So, by now you should understand what a massive issue slippage is, and why deep liquidity is mandatory to control it,” the expert concluded. At the time of writing, the XRP price was trading at $1.38.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com