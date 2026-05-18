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A growing sense of optimism is returning for XRP following recent bold forecasts from analysts about the altcoin reaching unprecedented price levels. During this wave of optimism, a crypto expert has outlined a growing setup that signals that bears are losing control of the market once again.

Pundit Says “It’s Over For XRP Bears”

XRP’s price is hovering around the $1.38 level following a pullback on Sunday. While the altcoin continues to struggle around this key level, Cheeky Crypto, a market expert and investor, argues that the recent price structure could spell trouble for bears.

According to the expert, the signal is already flashing that “it is over for XRP bears.” XRP is starting to exhibit indications of a strategic setup that is frequently linked to increased momentum and a potential shift in market control in favor of buyers. “The charts look flat and the ‘to the moon’ crowd has vanished, but this heavy silence is actually a strategic setup,” the expert stated.

Although average retail traders are making use of low volume as an excuse to quit, a methodical, silent reset is slowly forming that signals a fundamental market restructuring. This setup could clearly lead to the end for bears as momentum steadily builds underneath the surface.

As of May 2026, Cheeky Crypto highlighted that XRP has surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) to become the number four asset in the world with an over $84 billion market valuation. This resilient price action is likely to spur renewed interest among investors, which could lead to a drop in bearish pressure across the market.

Cheeky Crypto stated that this is not a funeral for the bears. Rather, it is a coiled spring prepared for a massive move. Adding to this trend is the rising interest in the altcoin among institutional investors, which would play a key role in triggering a move to the $1.80 zone.

Currently, institutional players are using the quiet period to build massive positions in XRP via Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), while preparing for the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act. As the weekly TD Sequential flashes a significant buy signal and the ghost in the ledger displays high-frequency trading activity, the route to the $1.80 target is becoming evident.

A Historical 700% Move Incoming For The Altcoin?

The price may have pulled back, but CoinForge claims that the XRP structure is looking insanely bullish right now. CoinForge’s analysis is based on historical levels and trends that previously preceded massive rallies for the altcoin.

According to the expert, the altcoin is currently sitting at a critical level that triggered a leg up of over 700% the last time. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has done a deep Golden Cross, a setup that is primed for an expansion.

Should the trend repeat, the goal is slightly below $5, which would represent a 240% increase. “If you’ve been waiting, you’re about to get rewarded,” CoinForge added, while urging investors to remain patient.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com