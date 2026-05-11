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Even though it has fallen drastically from its all-time high, the XRP price continues to pose a highly bullish future outlook. After several analyses and research, many analysts still believe that the leading altcoin is set to experience one of its biggest rallies since its launch, reaching as high as the $12 mark.

What Historical Data Says About A $12 XRP

XRP’s price outlook looks highly bullish, with the potential to reach new heights. Currently, optimism is building around the altcoin once again as historical market patterns begin to align, while real-world adoption strength in a way that some analysts believe could support a $12 XRP value in the foreseeable future.

This $12 forecast is being backed by previous cycle trends and increasing interest on the retail and institutional level. With the XRP price going through the same conditions, the altcoin could be poised to enter a new phase of growth.

Crypto investor Cheeky Crypto has recently stated that most people are panicking about the new decline to the $1.40 level. However, the millionaire market line is unveiling something very different concerning this key price level.

Cheeky Crypto has drawn attention to historic data which suggests that this specific level is a critical one in the altcoin’s path, hitting it just twice before. During the periods, the price experienced massive moves of up to 65,000%, making the current market positioning a crucial one.

Given that XRP’s price is currently hovering near this level in a similar pattern, the math points to a 769% surge to a $12 target as technicals and fundamentals align for the explosive phase.

The expert has also highlighted the notable rise in adoption among industry-leading firms. While retail investors focus on red candles, institutional giants such as Goldman Sachs are interacting with XRP as they quietly move pieces of the token to their portfolio.

Other factors, like Ripple consistently making efforts to revolutionize settlement standards with its RLUSD stablecoin and JP Morgan testing the pipes, are reinforcing this outlook. However, beyond the charts, the next breakout is still politically hampered by Washington’s legislative impasse over the CLARITY Act.

What Matters Is The Volume, Not The Price

Market expert Arthur has outlined an interesting trend regarding the recent upward performance of XRP. According to the expert, the real story here is the volume, not the price pump, showing that investors are stepping back in.

The chart shared by the expert shows a massive increase in volume, which supported the price move from $1.42 to $1.47+. XRP broke above the $1.40 mark with a 32% rise in 24-hour trading volume. This move underscores a clear context that the CLARITY Act is on the horizon, and traders are front-running the catalyst.

Volumes are a crucial part of every price move. As of Sunday, the altcoin attracted a whopping $1.5 billion in daily volumes in addition to notable ETF inflows. Considering these factors, the expert is confident that the key target is the $1.50 resistance. A clean daily close above this level will flip the entire outlook.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com