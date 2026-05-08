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UBS, the financial giant that manages more than $5 trillion in assets, disclosed this week that it holds positions tied to XRP through XRP ETF vehicles and trust structures.

The filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that UBS’s involvement with XRP did not begin this quarter, and—according to one expert—should be viewed as the latest step in a long-running engagement with Ripple’s ecosystem.

From RippleNet To XRP ETF Exposure

In the SEC filing, UBS reported total exposure of approximately $1.5 million across two investment vehicles. The disclosure breaks down into 197,369 shares of the Volatility Shares XRP ETF and 317 shares of the Grayscale XRP Trust.

Market expert Bull Winkle pointed out that UBS didn’t “discover” XRP recently. In 2016, UBS was among seven major banks that publicly joined RippleNet, according to his remarks on social media site X (formerly Twitter) this Friday.

He described the SEC filing as not a starting point, arguing it reflects the continuation of a relationship that spans nearly a decade. In his view, the filing fits into a timeline that moves forward over time rather than appearing out of nowhere.

Winkle’s broader “full picture” starts with 2016, when UBS joined RippleNet. He then ties UBS’s follow-on involvement to 2023, when UBS became a strategic partner at Tenity, and to 2024, when Ripple joined Tenity as a co-investor.

“Nine years. One direction,” Winkle concluded, suggesting institutional engagement with Ripple’s infrastructure is more layered than any single headline would suggest.

ETF Inflows Climb To $1.3 Billion

Spot XRP ETFs have reportedly seen rising institutional demand, with cumulative inflows reaching $1.32 billion. In May, XRP ETFs have also recorded a three-day inflow streak, bringing in about $28.1 million between May 4 and May 6, while other days during that stretch showed neither inflows nor outflows.

That ETF-driven demand has coincided with price strength. It has helped contribute to XRP moving above the $1.40 support area. At the time of writing, XRP traded around $1.41 per token, up roughly 2% over the past 24 hours.

Even with the recent improvement, the asset remains far below its current price peak: XRP is still over 61% below its all-time high of $3.65, reached last year.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com