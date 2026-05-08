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A new national poll suggests the CLARITY Act is gaining traction with voters across party lines. Conducted by HarrisX, the survey found that support for clearer, federal rules for crypto assets is strong enough to cut through partisan disagreement.

60% Want Imperfect But Clear Federal Crypto Law

The HarrisX poll interviewed 2,008 registered voters, and the headline result is notable: voters appear to want clear federal rules and US leadership in digital finance.

According to the findings, broad support remains steady even when respondents do not know the technical details behind digital assets. 70% of voters say the US should already have passed clear crypto legislation. 62% also say it is important that the US set the global rules for digital finance.

The poll also points to a preference for action rather than waiting for a “perfect” solution. Even with tradeoffs on the table, 60% of respondents say they prefer clear federal legislation, even if it is imperfect. And 57% say it is better to pass some legislation now and improve it over time than to wait for a complete or ideal law.

That mindset extends to how voters view regulating digital assets: 56% say the United States should take ownership of the crypto market by regulating it clearly, while acknowledging potential risks that may come with that approach.

Bipartisan CLARITY Backing

Despite this strong overall support for the general idea behind regulation, awareness of the CLARITY Act itself is low. The poll says 64% of voters have not heard of the CLARITY Act, while 14% say they have heard a lot and 22% say they have heard only a little.

In other words, the crypto bill’s popularity with voters appears to be driven less by familiarity with its contents and more by what voters think should happen more broadly on crypto rules.

Support was also notably bipartisan, according to the survey published on Thursday. Republicans show 48% net support, Democrats show 43%, likely midterm voters show 52%, and independents show 32%.

Opposition among independent voters appears limited: only 10% of independents oppose the bill. Instead, independents appear concentrated in the persuadable middle, with 47% neither supporting nor opposing at the time they were surveyed.

According to HarrisX, that political effect varies by party. The report says the shift is strongest among Republicans, where 44% say they would be more likely to support a senator who backs the anticipated crypto bill. The effect remains positive among Democrats (37% more likely) and independents (31% more likely).

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com