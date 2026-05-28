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Kalshi has ramped up its battle over prediction markets by filing a lawsuit against the state of Minnesota. The lawsuit challenges a recently passed law that would restrict most prediction market activity and impose criminal penalties on certain event-based contracts.

Kalshi And Minnesota Clash

At the core of Kalshi’s lawsuit is its jurisdiction argument. The company contends that prediction markets fall under exclusive federal oversight through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), rather than being governed by state gambling laws.

Kalshi says its event contracts should be treated as federally regulated financial products, not traditional betting. In the company’s view, that means Minnesota cannot simply outlaw or criminalize the activity through state legislation.

Minnesota lawmakers take the opposite position. They characterize sports and event-based contracts as a form of gambling that should remain under state control, particularly because, in their view, the products operate outside existing consumer protection and gambling regulations.

Rather than focusing on civil enforcement or narrower product restrictions, the new law includes criminal penalties for users or businesses operating, promoting, or facilitating certain prediction market products.

Supporters of the bill argue that prediction market platforms function similarly to sportsbooks, but operate in a legal gray area without meeting the standards they believe should apply to gambling businesses.

Probe Triggered By Suspicious Trades

Supporters of the legislation have also pointed to risks they say the industry has not adequately addressed. Those concerns include potential addiction impacts, the possibility of insider trading, and the increasing overlap between financial-style trading behavior and gambling-like outcomes.

The Minnesota lawsuit also arrives amid scrutiny from federal lawmakers. As Bitcoinist reported earlier this month, Representative James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, announced a formal investigation into Polymarket and Kalshi on May 22.

In that probe, Comer said he wants the CEOs of both companies to explain how their platforms detect and prevent insider trading. The investigation was triggered by a series of suspicious trades tied to classified US military operations and geopolitical events.

Featured image from Bloomberg; chart from TradingView.com