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The XRP price has been on a steady decline for months, reflecting weak structure and underlying negative sentiment. Even as its price action remains muted, a crypto analyst has announced that XRP’s fundamentals are accelerating. According to the analyst, XRP is currently centered around several bullish developments that strengthen its underlying outlook. He believes that these events are also solidifying XRP’s fundamentals and could help support a breakout in the future.

Analyst Points To Strengthening XRP Fundamentals

X Finance Bull, a crypto analyst, has taken to X to share a bullish forecast for XRP while addressing concerns about its underperforming price. In his post, the analyst noted that XRP has been stuck in a range between $1.1 and $2.4 for four months straight, showing no clear signs of a sustained uptrend.

He stated that this steady downtrend and prolonged consolidation can be frustrating for investors and traders, as it tests their patience, conviction, and belief in XRP’s bullish outlook. X Finance Bull added that this frustration becomes even worse when major bullish developments unfold and the price shows little to no reaction.

Some of the bullish events he described include the launch of XRP ETFs and the Ripple Treasury. He also mentioned the RLUSD stablecoin surpassing $1.56 billion in market value, Goldman Sachs’ recent $153 million XRP investment, and ongoing progress on the CLARITY Act. Despite these developments, X Finance Bull noted that XRP continues to trade around $1.37.

From his perspective, XRP’s downtrend was intentionally made brutal to shake out weak hands. X Finance Bull noted that the current price slump was designed to make traders doubt and sell before a potential uptrend. He also said that it was normal for fundamentals and price movements to be completely disconnected in a bear market. He added that every market cycle has a phase in which price action enters a boring, painful consolidation before a strong bullish reversal.

Accelerating Fundamentals May Drive XRP Price Breakout

Looking at the market more positively, X Finance Bull noted that the disconnect between XRP’s price and ongoing bullish developments is not a sign of weakness. He pointed out that even as the price looked weak, it did not break when oil crashed 12%, or when XRP’s legislation was delayed for months, or even after attempts by the banking lobby to cancel the CLARITY Act compromise.

According to him, this resilient foundation is a testament to XRP’s underlying strength over the past four months. As a result, he believes that XRP’s current price action reflects controlled accumulation rather than weakness. He added that the cryptocurrency’s fundamentals are also still improving and could eventually influence price action. As such, he urges investors to remain patient until a potential breakout occurs.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com