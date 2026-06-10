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Over the last year, the XRP value has declined by almost 50%, erasing the majority of the gains that were realized from the 2024 rally. As time has gone on, the sentiment surrounding the altcoin has continued to decline, with many investors lamenting this poor performance. Recently, one XRP investor revealed that they had dumped their holdings, revealing the reason behind this and what is to come for the cryptocurrency.

Strategist’s Long-Term Move For XRP After Selling

Over the years, there have been numerous predictions that have suggested that the XRP price will head into double-digits at some point. While this has yet to happen, it has not deterred analysts and investors from actually calling for these numbers, triggering various responses from the community.

A crypto investor and strategist who goes by Bobby A was responding to one of these predictions when they revealed what they had done to their XRP holdings. According to the post, Bobby had sold the majority of their holdings above $2.85, pointing to the “nasty-looking monthly” as the reason behind the move.

Despite the XRP price having dropped so much since then, the crypto investor does not believe that the worst is over. Bobby revealed that he had plans to get back into the altcoin. However, he does not plan to buy any coins until the price is below $1. This would mean that the analyst expects the cryptocurrency to fall by at least another 10% before they will start buying the coins again.

Once the price falls below this level, the crypto analyst plans to get back into the altcoin. In all of this, Bobby also maintains that the prediction for the XRP price reaching above $10 is still valid and will eventually happen.

The Prediction That Shows When Price Will Cross $10

In the post that Bobby was responding to, pseudonymous crypto analyst Celal Kucuker had predicted the timeframe that they expected the XRP price to reach $10. According to the analyst, the says that the price could reach $10 between December 2025 and February 2027.

Going by this, the XRP price could be reaching new all-time highs in the next few months. Even more, the next 6-8 months could see it reach the coveted $10 level. This would mean a 1,000% rally from the current levels to hit the target levels.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com