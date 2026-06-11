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XRP pundit SMQKE has predicted that utility will drive the next wave of explosive price action for the token. This came as he highlighted what had previously driven these parabolic rallies in the altcoin and noted a shift from speculation to utility-driven rallies.

Pundit Reveals Utility Will Drive Next Parabolic Rally For XRP

In an X post, SMQKE indicated that the next explosive price action for XRP will be utility-driven. He noted that the crypto market is now shifting from pure speculation to utility-driven price action and that utility is a far more powerful and sustainable force than the hype that drove XRP’s moves in the past.

The analyst further declared that explosive price action will return for the altcoin and that it will be even stronger this time around. He also noted that it has a long history of “explosive price uncoilings” and that institutions are aware of the token’s ability to outperform the entire crypto market in a short period.

SMQKE added that these explosive price rallies for XRP occurred on several occasions and caught the masses off guard every time. However, he noted that those periods of outperformance were driven purely by speculation and the token’s characteristics, rather than by utility, adoption, ETFs, or regulatory clarity.

The analyst remarked that excessive speculation alone was enough for the token to deliver higher returns than the rest of the market. However, these dynamics are set to change with parabolic rallies for XRP set to be utility-driven. As part of this utility, SMQKE indicated that its tokenization use case will be one of the drivers of this parabolic rally.

In another X post, he noted that Fireblocks has now been revealed as a firm included in the DTCC tokenization launch. He added that Fireblocks uses both XRP and XLM within its services, making this another clear path for XRP and XLM integration into the DTCC ecosystem.

The Current Price Action Amid The Market Decline

In an X post, crypto analyst CasiTrades gave an update on the current price action, noting that XRP is defending the major .786 macro support at $1.09. With this, she said that the ABC pattern is still valid and that the C-wave target has slightly lowered to around $1.24 with the B wave pulling a bit deeper into the local .618 retracement.

The analyst further remarked that she is watching for one of three things at the moment. One is a clean ABC correction into the $1.24 area; the second is a more complex ABCDE consolidation that could cap the relief near $1.185. The third is a major break of the resistance above $1.30. CasiTrades added that if resistance holds, the larger move toward $0.90 remains valid.

At the time of writing, the altcoin price is trading at around $1.11, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com