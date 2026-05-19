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The XRP Ledger is hosting tokenized US Treasuries, money market funds, and real estate instruments, but it is also hosting something far more fundamental than these.

Electricity has become one of the largest real-world assets now represented on the XRP Ledger. Data from RWA.xyz shows JMWH, an energy-linked token issued through Justoken, with a total asset value of about $2.229 billion, putting tokenized power production directly on the Ledger infrastructure.

$2 Billion Tokenized Electricity On The XRP Ledger

Data from RWA.xyz shows over $2 billion worth of electricity tokens are currently tokenized on the XRP Ledger. This development is centered on JMWH, a digital token that represents real electricity on-chain.

JMWH is listed on RWA.xyz as a commodity-backed represented asset issued through Justoken. The asset description on RWA.xyz says each JMWH token represents one real megawatt-hour of energy backed by energy companies, with the total token amount reflecting contractual commitments covered by generation capacity assigned to clients.

The token is issued by Buenos Aires-based blockchain infrastructure company Justoken, backed by energy producers in Latin America.

Energy contracts are converted into blockchain-based tokens, allowing electricity to be tracked from production to consumption with full transparency. Once electricity is used, the corresponding tokens are burned, permanently removing them from circulation.

According to data from RWA.xyz, reflected in the image below, JMWH’s total asset value has now reached $2.229 billion, up 158.90% from 30 days ago, with 19 holders recorded on-chain.

Industrial Tokenization On The Ledger

JMWH is important because it changes the type of asset associated with the XRP Ledger. The network is often discussed through cross-border payments, stablecoins, tokenized Treasuries, and institutional settlement. Tokenized electricity adds another category entirely of energy as a recorded commodity on the Ledger.

This is more than a simple token listing. As noted by an enthusiast that goes by the name X Finance Bull, this is physical energy flowing through power grids being represented, traded, and settled on the same blockchain that powers XRP. $2 billion in tokenized electricity generates constant transactional demand. Every new account on the Ledger requires XRP reserves. More companies, more brokers, more settlement accounts, more wallets holding tokenized energy. Each one locks the altcoin just to exist on the ledger.

At the time of writing, the XRP Ledger has $3.57 billion in represented asset value, up by 71.47% from 30 days ago. This growth shows how quickly the Ledger’s real-world asset market is expanding, especially as more issuers begin using the network to represent commodities, stablecoins, financial contracts, and other real-world assets with links to the real-world economy.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com