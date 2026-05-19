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Project Eleven, a company focused on post-quantum cryptography, said Tuesday that it has partnered with Ripple to support post-quantum readiness on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain.

The announcement arrives amid intensifying concern across the crypto sector over the security of the cryptographic systems used by major networks like Bitcoin (BTC), as advances in quantum computing raise the possibility that sufficiently powerful quantum machines could eventually threaten the cryptographic foundations.

XRP Ledger Targets Quantum Readiness

As outlined in Project Eleven’s disclosure, the work with XRPL will begin with a comprehensive assessment of key parts of the network. The partnership plans to conduct a full audit covering XRPL’s validator, custody, networking, and wallet layers to identify potential quantum-related vulnerabilities.

After the audit phase, the parties plan to move toward deployment of hybrid signatures. In practice, that means adding quantum-resistant cryptography on top of existing standards rather than relying solely on older mechanisms.

The announcement also points to the development of a quantum-secure custody wallet prototype, with Project Eleven expected to contribute working code, real performance data, and an implementation path that can lead to production.

Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, said the quantum risk should not be treated as speculative. He described the threat as an engineering challenge with a clear timeline and emphasized that the blockchain is not starting from zero.

Hybrid Security Path

In his remarks, Akinyele highlighted capabilities already present on the network, including key rotation and a validator network designed to coordinate upgrades at scale.

He added that working with Project Eleven is intended to accelerate testing and implementation while adding rigor across the stack. The stated objective, he said, is to reach production readiness well before “Q Day,” rather than scrambling when the risk becomes immediate.

XRPL also weighed in on the announcement via X, saying the ledger is “built for the Quantum Era.” The network described its design as running on a native account-based architecture that includes built-in key rotation.

According to XRPL, this structure allows users and organizations to shift to quantum-resistant signatures without changing the r-addresses their customers already recognize and trust.

The ledger said it expects Project Eleven to complete the planned audit of the XRPL network, wallets, and validator layer ahead of deploying quantum-resistant cryptography, framing the effort as a step-by-step move toward stronger security across the system.

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