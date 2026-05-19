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XRP is moving quietly, but the blockchain activity surrounding it is becoming louder by the day. Fresh exchange flow data has sparked speculation that large buyers may be accumulating behind the scenes while the market remains focused on price consolidation. The question now is who is buying all the XRP leaving exchanges, and why it could matter in the months ahead.

XRP Vanishes From Exchanges

Crypto analyst @Xaif_Crypto has recently highlighted a sharp rise in withdrawals across multiple global exchanges. The CryptoQuant chart attached to his post tracked daily outflows exceeding one million XRP and showed repeated bursts of activity stretching from February into May.

While the blockchain data does not reveal the exact identities of the wallets receiving the XRP, the pattern of transfers, which consistently exceeded one million XRP per day, strongly suggests large-scale buyers rather than retail traders.

Some of the largest withdrawal spikes appeared during periods when the altcoin traded around $1.80 earlier this year. What caught attention, however, was the fact that the movement continued even after the price cooled into the mid-$1.30 range. Instead of slowing down, exchange withdrawals remained active across platforms, including Binance, Coinbase, Upbit, KuCoin, Kraken, Bitstamp, Bybit, HTX, Bithumb, and Bitget.

When activity appears across several exchanges at once, analysts usually interpret it as coordinated accumulation. The timing of the latest withdrawals is also important. Historically, large accumulation phases tend to happen during quieter market periods when prices move sideways, and public interest fades. The current trend has led some traders to believe that larger buyers may be building positions before a potential catalyst pushes XRP into a new price range. If that is the case, the ongoing withdrawals could become more significant later.

Following The Big Money

The conversation around accumulation grew even stronger as @Xaif_crypto referenced comments tied to market maker AlexisYellow regarding possible future capital flows into the ecosystem. According to the discussion, XRP could eventually benefit from billions of dollars in fresh ETF-related demand if regulatory conditions continue improving in the United States.

The argument centers around XRP Ledger’s growing reputation as a blockchain designed for compliant financial settlement and tokenized asset movement. If institutions begin viewing XRPL as infrastructure for regulated finance rather than just another crypto network, demand for liquidity could increase substantially.

That narrative has gained momentum alongside ongoing discussions surrounding the proposed CLARITY Act, which many in the industry believe could create clearer rules for digital assets in the United States. A more defined regulatory framework would likely make institutional participation easier, especially for firms that have remained cautious about direct crypto exposure.

For now, the blockchain data only tells part of the story. The wallets behind the withdrawals remain unknown, but the pattern itself is becoming harder to dismiss. Large amounts of XRP continue leaving exchanges while the price remains relatively subdued, suggesting that large-scale investors are accumulating quietly while much of the market is still waiting for confirmation.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com