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Strategy, the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury led by its founder Michael Saylor, recently resumed its weekly BTC buying spree after pausing purchases ahead of its earnings call on May 5. With the company now in buying mode, Saylor predicts Bitcoin’s price will rise 30% annually over the next 20 years. If that happens, Strategy’s staggering holdings, which is currently over 800,000 BTC, could see massive profit growth each year.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Value At 30% Yearly Growth

Saylor has said that the Bitcoin price could surge 30% each year for the next two decades, showing strong confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency’s outlook. The Strategy founder is known for his highly ambitious BTC projections. While he made his bold 30% call, he also forecasted that the digital currency could eventually reach $1 million per coin within a four to eight-year time frame.

Following its latest purchase, Strategy now holds about 818,869 BTC, valued at $66.5 billion at an average cost of $75,540 per coin. The company has bought over 56,770 BTC since the beginning of April, with its largest purchase of 34,164 BTC since 2024 made on April 20.

Now, if Bitcoin were to increase by 30% each year, that would mean that Strategy’s BTC holdings could grow at a similar pace over that period. Assuming Strategy keeps the same amount of BTC for 20 years and Bitcoin rises 30% annually, with no volatility or price swing taken into account, it could mean that by 2027, the company’s stash would have risen to $86.45 billion.

In the next 3 years, which marks 2030, Bitcoin could have risen by another 120% from the 2027 figure, meaning Strategy’s holdings would be worth around $189.82 billion by that time. Fast forward to 2035, representing about 8 years of the total two-decade timeline, the value of the company’s Bitcoin stash would have skyrocketed to $705.20 billion, reflecting a gain of about 716%.

Finally, for the full 20-year projection, which would likely be around 2046, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings could have exploded to a whopping $16.43 trillion, representing a total increase of 18,905%. At this scale, the treasury’s growth curve becomes increasingly exponential, with most of the gains concentrated in the later years due to compounding. Given the size of this profit projection, it would make Strategy the most valuable Bitcoin holder in history.

Saylor Sells STRC Stock To Buy More BTC

New reports show that Strategy has also continued to buy more Bitcoin through its STRC preferred stock fundraising program. As of May 14, Strategy reported it had acquired an additional 10,339 BTC at an estimated cost of $847 million. According to analysts, this is more than 20 times the daily mined supply for Bitcoin, highlighting the growing scale of institutional demand for the flagship cryptocurrency.

Around the same period, Strategy also increased its BTC acquisition to 14,155 coins at an estimated cost of $1.16 billion. This means the company sold about $1.16 billion in STRC to fund the purchase.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com