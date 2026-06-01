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Analyst “The Great Mattsby” posted a thread on X breaking down the key drivers that could push Ethereum price to $10,000.

Institutional adoption through spot ETH ETFs, corporate and pension inflows, and tokenized assets. Network upgrades like L2 scaling, sharding, restaking through EigenLayer, plus DeFi TVL growth and stablecoin dominance. Macro liquidity from rate cuts and quantitative easing. And then the narrative of Ethereum as “digital oil” or the settlement layer for the entire crypto economy. Those are powerful tailwinds.

But here is the thing. Even if Ethereum hits $10,000, that is roughly 4x from current levels. For buyers looking for higher upside, the best crypto to buy is often the beta plays inside the ecosystem. Divine Ray ($DCR) is exactly that. A crypto presale with a live social media app and its own Cosmos-based blockchain that connects to the IBC network.

And Divine Ray already smashed $100,000 on day one of its presale.

What Did The Great Mattsby Say About Ethereum?

Mattsby laid out four major drivers for Ethereum price to reach $10,000. First, institutional adoption. Spot ETH ETFs are already live. Corporate treasuries and pension funds are slowly allocating. Tokenized real world assets are moving onto Ethereum. Second, network upgrades. Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism are scaling the network. Sharding is coming. Restaking protocols like EigenLayer are unlocking new capital efficiency.

DeFi total value locked is growing again. Stablecoin dominance on Ethereum remains strong. Third, macro and liquidity. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates later this year. Quantitative easing will eventually return. That liquidity flows into crypto. Fourth, the narrative. Ethereum is positioning itself as “digital oil” – the fuel for the decentralized internet. It is the settlement layer for most crypto transactions.

Source: X/@matthughes13

If all these drivers align, Ethereum price could indeed target $10,000. That would be a massive move. But a 3x or 4x from here is not life changing for smaller accounts. The real asymmetric upside sits in ecosystem beta plays. Projects that build on or integrate with Ethereum’s infrastructure but have much lower market caps. Divine Ray fits that description perfectly.

Why Divine Ray Is the ETH Beta Play You Should Know

Divine Ray is a full-service social media platform powered by its own blockchain. The app is already live on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Most crypto presales sell whitepapers. Divine Ray sells a download button. You can install the app right now, create an account, post content, and join communities. The platform targets the global consciousness and wellness economy – meditation teachers, yoga studios, retreat centers, spiritual coaches, and conscious communities.

Behind the app runs a dedicated blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. That chain connects to the IBC network, which means it can communicate with Ethereum via bridges and Cosmos’ growing interoperability. Divine Ray Coin already trades on the Osmosis DEX. Real liquidity exists from day one of the presale. As Ethereum rises and liquidity flows into the broader crypto market, projects like Divine Ray with live products and tiny valuations tend to benefit the most.

Here is what makes Divine Ray different from other ETH beta plays. The product is already live. You do not have to wait for a mainnet launch or a token generation event. The app works. The blockchain runs. The presale is simply the next step in scaling the ecosystem. That is extremely rare in crypto ICOs since the majority of projects raise money first and build later. Divine Ray built first and is now raising to expand.

The presale started with a bang. 100,000 raised on day one. That happened in a bear market with retail fear at high levels. Buyers recognized the value of a live product with a 5 million valuation. Phase 1 pricing is set at $0.0000015 per DRC. That is a microscopic entry point for a project with a working social app and its own blockchain.

The presale has four phases with increasing prices.

Phase 1: 400 billion DRC at $0.0000015 each. Phase 2: 350 billion DRC at $0.000002 each. Phase 3: 320 billion DRC at $0.0000025 each. Phase 4: 257.143 billion DRC at $0.0000035 each.

Phase 1 at a 5 million valuation means a move to 50 million is a 10x return. A move to 500 million is a 100x return. Ethereum rising to 10k would create massive liquidity and risk appetite across the market. That environment lifts all boats, but it lifts small cap beta plays the most.

Divine Ray as the High Upside Play

Ethereum price to $10k is a realistic target if institutional adoption, network upgrades, macro conditions, and narrative align. That would be a great return for ETH holders. But for buyers seeking the best crypto to buy with higher potential upside, looking at early-stage ecosystem projects makes sense.

Divine Ray ticks all the boxes for an ETH beta play. A live product. A working blockchain. A low 5 million valuation. A presale that already has momentum. And a token with multiple utilities including memberships, advertising, NFT minting, and creator rewards. As Ethereum rises, money flows down the cap curve.

Divine Ray Phase 1 at 0.0000015 is still open. That window closes when Phase 1 sells out and the next phase is 33% higher.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp