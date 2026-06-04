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An analyst has mapped out a detailed chart analysis showing how Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency could eventually rally to a $500,000 all-time high. The analyst has expressed strong confidence in this ambitious price target, emphasizing that the forecast is not driven by speculation or unfounded hope, but by real technical structures and price patterns.

Bitcoin Projected Roadmap Points To $500,000 Bull Target

Market expert Crypto Tice strongly believes that Bitcoin could reach as high as $500,000, nearly quadruple its current all-time high of over $126,000. The analyst stated on X that he has mapped out a detailed roadmap showing how BTC could achieve this ambitious bull target.

Crypto Tice highlighted a long-term ascending channel on his BTC chart, marking distinct phases where the price surged and other areas where it pulled back. He noted that Bitcoin has already gone through three phases in its previous cycle.

The area marked as 1 to 2 on the chart highlights the first phase of BTC’s roadmap. Crypto Tice noted that Bitcoin had rallied sharply, eventually touching the mid-upper boundary of the channel during that stage. This was followed by an even stronger bounce, which the analyst labeled a “Mid-range rally.” After this surge, the cryptocurrency faced a major rejection, falling back to the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

According to Crypto Tice, Bitcoin’s current price action is mirroring the same historical pattern. He explained that the cryptocurrency has already completed phase one, called the “First touch” of the mid-boundary line. It is now entering phase two, which could potentially trigger its strongest rally yet.

The analyst predicts that this second phase could push BTC toward $500,000, representing a more than 693% increase from its current price above $63,000. Following this surge, Bitcoin may enter the third phase, a final pullback to the lower boundary of the ascending channel, marking the completion of Crypto Tice’s projected roadmap.

BTC Records Massive Price Crash

Bitcoin has plunged back into the $60,000 range as persistent selling pressure and weak market sentiment continue to weigh on its price action. Market analyst Ash Crypto noted that the leading cryptocurrency has fallen by a steep 17% over the past three days, shedding roughly $12,800 in value. As a result, Bitcoin dropped from around $74,000 to $61,300, wiping out approximately $250 billion from its market capitalization.

The bearish pressure has also spread across the broader crypto market, with blue-chip assets such as Ethereum suffering significant losses. Ash Crypto highlighted that ETH has declined by about 14% during the same period, falling to a 13-month low of $1,715 for the first time since April 2025.

Despite the sharp downturn in cryptocurrencies, U.S. equities have continued to trade near their highs, creating an unusual divergence between the two markets. According to the analyst, there is no clear driver behind the latest sell-off. He suggested that the unusual price action could point to market manipulation or to the crypto market front-running the stock market crash.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com